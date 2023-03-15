ABC Asks the Public and Licensees to Prevent Drunk Driving this St. Patrick’s Day

ABC agents will be out helping keep communities safe

This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) reminds the public to celebrate responsibly and never drive under the influence. ABC encourages licensees and the public to prevent impaired driving by ensuring everyone has a safe ride home.

“ABC agents will be out on St. Patrick’s Day to help keep communities safe,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “ABC licensed businesses can do their part by checking IDs and not over-serving alcohol to patrons.”

ABC has partnered with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to deliver this educational message due to the high number of drunk driving crashes that occur near St. Patrick’s Day each year. Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show that between 2016 and 2020, drunk driving crashes caused 287 deaths during the St. Patrick’s Day period. In 2020, 36% of fatal crashes involved a drunk driver during the same period.

A grant from OTS provides funding for St. Patrick’s Day enforcement through NHTSA.

