Young Kim announcement to support Australia acquiring conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines

Indo-Pacific Subcommittee Chair Young Kim (CA-40) released the following statement on Australia, United Kingdom, and United States (AUKUS) announcement to support Australia acquiring conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

“Strengthening defense and technological ties with our allies is critical for ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, especially as we face growing and shared threats from the Chinese Communist Party,” said Kim. “As Chairwoman of the Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, I believe this AUKUS announcement is a significant step in the right direction of strengthening our trilateral partnership and combatting threats. I hope we can expand our capabilities and quickly deliver on our word to make this a reality.”

THE WHITE HOUSE

FACT SHEET: Trilateral Australia-UK-US Partnership on Nuclear-Powered Submarines

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/03/13/fact-sheet-trilateral-australia-uk-us-partnership-on-nuclear-powered-submarines/

An immigrant, small business owner, and former State Assemblywoman, U.S. Representative Young Kim serves the 40th Congressional District of California in the House of Representatives in the 118th Congress on the House Financial Services Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee. She is one of the first Korean-American women to serve in Congress.

