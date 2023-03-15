Newborn Found Abandoned at Fullerton Business

Update: A 25-year-old Fullerton woman who allegedly left her newborn baby boy in a bag within a trash can at a gas station on March 9 was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and child abuse and endangerment, both felonies.

Officers responded to the 900 block of W. Orangethorpe Ave. regarding a possible newborn baby abandoned in a trash can which was located in the restroom of the business on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 3:35 PM.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a newborn in a trashcan inside of the restroom. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures. Fullerton Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the newborn to a local hospital for further medical care. Currently, the newborn is in critical but stable condition.

Fullerton Police Department detectives were notified of the incident, and they responded to the scene to take over the investigation. This investigation is currently active and ongoing.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law was signed permanently into state law in January 2006. The law’s intent is to save the lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents or persons with lawful custody to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law requires the baby to be taken to a public or private hospital, designated fire station, or other safe surrender site designated by the County Board of Supervisors.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective Marcus Saenz at (714) 738-5361. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS, or you can visit their website at1(855) TIP-OCCS, or you can visit their website at https://occrimestoppers.org/.

