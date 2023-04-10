Fullerton Joint Union High School District is participating in the Orange County Department of Education’s career fair on April 29

Are you considering a career in education, or are you an educator looking for a new opportunity to serve students?
Orange County school districts are looking for dynamic, dedicated individuals like you. Whether you’re an experienced educator, a professional seeking a change or a candidate just beginning your search for a meaningful career, OCDE’s 2023 Spring Career Fair on April 29 will give you a chance to explore some of the career opportunities available in Orange County.
Participating districts will be seeking applicants for the following positions: classroom teachers, speech and language professionals, special education staff, instructional assistants/paraeducators, clerical support staff, custodial/operational support, accounting positions, and information technology specialists.
Ten school districts to join OCDE Spring Career Fair. The districts are:
- Brea Olinda Unified School District
- Capistrano Unified School District
- Fountain Valley School District
- Fullerton Joint Union High School District
- Huntington Beach Union High School District
- Newport-Mesa Unified School District
- Ocean View School District
- Orange Unified School District
- Santa Ana Unified School District
- Tustin Unified School District
- Orange County Department of Education
The Spring Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at OCDE’s administrative offices, located at 200 Kalmus Drive in Costa Mesa. The event will take place in the Conference Center in Building D.
To register, complete this online form or click on the image below. For more information, contact Melissa Chartrand at mchartrand@ocde.us.
