Fullerton Joint Union High School District is participating in the Orange County Department of Education’s career fair on April 29

Are you considering a career in education, or are you an educator looking for a new opportunity to serve students?

Orange County school districts are looking for dynamic, dedicated individuals like you. Whether you’re an experienced educator, a professional seeking a change or a candidate just beginning your search for a meaningful career, OCDE’s 2023 Spring Career Fair on April 29 will give you a chance to explore some of the career opportunities available in Orange County.

Participating districts will be seeking applicants for the following positions: classroom teachers, speech and language professionals, special education staff, instructional assistants/paraeducators, clerical support staff, custodial/operational support, accounting positions, and information technology specialists.

Ten school districts to join OCDE Spring Career Fair. The districts are:

Brea Olinda Unified School District

Capistrano Unified School District

Fountain Valley School District

Fullerton Joint Union High School District

Huntington Beach Union High School District

Newport-Mesa Unified School District

Ocean View School District

Orange Unified School District

Santa Ana Unified School District

Tustin Unified School District

Orange County Department of Education

The Spring Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at OCDE’s administrative offices, located at 200 Kalmus Drive in Costa Mesa. The event will take place in the Conference Center in Building D.

To register, complete this online form or click on the image below. For more information, contact Melissa Chartrand at mchartrand@ocde.us.

