Korean American Representatives Lead Kimchi Day Resolution 

Last week, U.S. Representatives Young Kim (CA-40), Michelle Steel (CA-45), Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), and Andy Kim (NJ-03), all four Korean American members of Congress, introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate November 22 as “Kimchi Day.”

“Kimchi has transformed from a staple Korean dish into a culinary icon that reflects growing Korean cultural influence in the United States since the first Korean immigrants arrived more than a century ago,” said Rep. Young Kim, “Making and enjoying kimchi has been my family’s tradition for generations, and I am excited to introduce this resolution to celebrate Korean culture and foods like kimchi in America and around the world.”

“Kimchi is just one example of the rich cultural, culinary, and historical traditions that Koreans have brought to the United States,” said Rep. Michelle Steel, “As a proud first-generation Korean American, and a lover of kimchi, I am proud to introduce this resolution in support of a national day to honor the impact of this important dish and the incredible Korean American community that has contributed so much to our great country.”

“Kimchi has come so far in our culture. It is no longer just a humble side dish that has a designated refrigerator or jar in Korean American households like mine,” said Rep. Marilyn Strickland, “Its ubiquitous presence in American supermarkets symbolizes the ever-growing reach of Korean influence. National Kimchi Day celebrates the rich history of the Korean American experience while looking forward to continued cultural acceptance and celebration.”

“Kimchi holds a special place in my heart and the hearts of so many Korean Americans. It is a treasured part of Korean culture and an important addition to meals shared with family and friends around the world and in New Jersey,” said Rep. Andy Kim, “This year marks the 120th anniversary of the first Korean immigrants’ arrival to the United States and the 70th anniversary of our enduring U.S.-Korea Alliance. National Kimchi Day is a special way to honor the Korean American story as a celebrated part of our American story.”

“On behalf of the Korean American community, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Rep. Young Kim and other House Members who support reintroducing the Kimchi Day Resolution,” said Minsun Kim, President of the Museum of Korean American Heritage, “As the Korean “soul food,” it has fueled the health of Koreans for over 3,000 years. Kimchi is a traditional fermented food with many varieties and health benefits, but in light of Asian Hate Crimes in this country, this resolution encourages the Asian Community, especially the Korean Community. I hope that Korean food culture will be able to spread widely so that Americans can also learn about Kimchi’s health benefits. Finally, I want to create a new culture that indicates a positive multicultural exchange in the U.S.”

