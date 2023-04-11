Assemblyman Tri Ta Announces Legislation to Protect Californians’ Privacy in the Age of AI Technology

Assemblyman Tri Ta announced introducing AB 1721 on April 6, 2023, legislation to enact a penalty of a fine or up to a year in a county jail for knowingly distributing artificially generated pornography using someone’s likeness without consent.

“As with any new innovative technology, artificial intelligence can improve people’s lives,” said Assemblyman Tri Ta. “However, AI can be and has been weaponized to inflict harm. We must ensure that the rights of all Californians are equally protected,” stated Ta.

Artificial intelligence uses complex algorithms to generate simulated reality. This new “deep fake” technology has become more widely accessible in recent years and can be used to cheaply and quickly create fake digital content that is so realistic it is hard to tell if it is genuine or not.

“The abuse of AI technology can have a massive impact on people’s lives. We must protect Californians and update our laws to keep up with this fast-emerging technology,” finished Ta.

Previous state legislation passed and signed into law in 2019 took aim at protecting people’s rights in the face of this emerging technology. AB 602 (Berman) created a private right of action for placing someone’s face on pornographic material without their consent.

Assemblyman Tri Ta’s proposed AB 1721 would extend those protections to Californians without the monetary means to file private lawsuits.

AB 1721 is slated to be heard in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety on April 18, 2023.

###

Assemblyman Tri Ta represents northwest Orange County in the California Legislature. The 70th District includes Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Rossmoor, Stanton, Westminster, and portions of Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, and Seal Beach.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related