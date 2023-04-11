Final Land Acquisition Brings Total to 85,135 Acres for Research, Demonstration, and Public Recreation Benefits

“The Shasta Land Trust is happy to partner with CAL FIRE on this exciting project for our community,” said Paul Vienneau, Executive Director of the Shasta Land Trust. “Utilizing our local lands as demonstration forests to better understand how to interact with these properties long into the future has benefits that will last for generations to come. As a local land trust focused on protecting these vital resources, we are ready to play our part.”

The addition of nearly 15,000 acres to the CAL FIRE demonstration state forest system is another exciting chapter in California state forest stewardship. The original properties that started the state forest system were first acquired nearly a century ago as clear-cut forests. Since then, CAL FIRE has successfully demonstrated how to re-generate forests, restore habitat, and provide for public recreation, among many other values. These forests provide unique opportunities to research topics like forest health, conservation and restoration, and climate and fire resiliency. The DSF serves as a living laboratory for research and demonstration projects— an increasingly important function given a changing climate and increasingly severe and intense wildfire seasons. Environmental scientists, foresters, and other researchers study the effects of various forest management and restoration techniques to help inform management practices for government, nonprofit, and private forestland owners. Common activities on state forest lands include evaluating sustainable timber harvesting techniques that test current Forest Practice Rules, watershed restoration, a variety of university research projects to help answer pressing forest management questions, and other activities such as cone collecting for seed and recreation such as mushroom collecting, hunting, firewood gathering, horseback riding, camping, mountain biking, and hiking. For more information about California’s demonstration state forests, visit: Demonstration State Forests (ca.gov)