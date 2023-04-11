Fisler School Recognition and Nicolas Junior High Community Center Grand Opening

Robert E. Fisler School

Congratulations to Robert E. Fisler School, which has been named one of California’s 2023 Schools to Watch. This means that it has been named one of California’s 2023 “Schools to Watch”/ model middle schools. It will be recognized in March in Monterey, California, by the California League of Schools and in Washington D.C. in June by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-grades Reforms. These high-performing model schools demonstrate academic excellence, social equity, and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents. Fisler School was recognized by the California League of Schools and in Washington D.C. by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.



Fisler School was recognized in part for its programs, including targeted intervention, diverse electives, strong performing arts, support for students’ social-emotional needs, and a wide range of extra-curricular activities. Schools to Watch recognizes middle-grade schools for their capacity to promote academic achievement in a safe and caring learning environment where each and every student is positioned to succeed in high school and beyond.

Nicolas Junior High School has been chosen to be one of the 1st schools in the state to be designated by the state as a “Community Center” space by the state and FSD. It will provide mental health access to both students and families in providing coping skills in dealing with feelings and communication.

The unique staff at The Nicolas Community Center will provide support to any student and/or family. The staff will provide mental health services, as well as physical health and well-being, by providing better access to health resources such as connections with local health resources, i.e., connections with local medical services, getting connected with the district’s food pantry, and community feeding program. It will provide better access to health resources, such as connections with local medical services, getting connected with Medi-Cal, and local pharmacy providers.

The wellness space for families and students will be a place to receive services and feel comforted in the process of asking for help or being vulnerable to sharing concerns or problems. Staff will facilitate parenting classes on mental health, academic engagement, healthy habits, and social-emotional learning to give families tools to support their students.

Here are some more specific support services being provided:

Medical well-being: Community Nurse at Center; Health Screenings; St. Jude Urgent Care; Pharmaceutical Services; Wellness with OCDE; Food Pantry.

Parent Engagement: Care Solace Connections; Healthy Lifestyles; Workshops and Training;

Family Wrap Around & Outreach: Parenting Education; Social Service Assistants; Community Liaison; Social Service Care Connections; Healthy Lifestyles; Workshops and Training; Developing Partnerships; Community Feeding Program and Nicolas Community Center Hub.

Mental Health: Virtual Therapy Care; School Counselors; Social Emotional Learning.

Academic Expanding Learning Programs will be provided. Encore, Speech, and Debate; Expanded Learning Programs; O.C. United and Boys and Girls Club.

