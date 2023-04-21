Young Observers Mid-April 2023

Life Hacks

by Tegan, 5th grade

Spring has Sprung

Spring is a wonderful season full of opportunities for new beginnings, fresh starts, and personal growth. As the weather warms up and the days get longer, many of us feel a burst of energy and motivation to tackle new projects, clean and organize our spaces, and get outside to enjoy the sunshine. To help you make the most of this season, here are some life hacks for spring that can make your life easier and more enjoyable.

Enjoying the outdoors.

Spring is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Going on a walk, a hike, or a bike ride, are all perfect examples. Spending time in nature can help reduce stress and improve your mood. You can also use this time to start a garden or plant some flowers to add some color to your outdoor space. Whether you’re deep cleaning your home or getting outside to enjoy nature, there are many ways to take advantage of the energy and inspiration that spring brings.

Create a spring cleaning checklist.

Spring is the perfect time to deep clean your home and get organized. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, create a checklist of tasks that need to be done and break them down into manageable chunks. This will help you stay on track and make sure you don’t forget anything important. Some tasks to include on your checklist might be cleaning out your closets, decluttering your pantry, scrubbing your floors and baseboards, and washing your windows.

Science Curiosity

by Erin, 8th grade

Got an Essay to Write? Wait Until You’re Tired

It is 4 PM, and I have an essay due by midnight today. I have no idea what to write at all. Procrastinating, time passes by. Now, it’s 11 PM. I’m exhausted and tired from a chaotic day, but I need to finish the essay. I open an empty document, and all of a sudden, I’m overflowing with ideas. Why is this?

According to an article on medium.com, “When you are tired, less structured thoughts can sometimes randomly connect, leading to insight. You gain a moment of sudden inspiration, recognition, or comprehension.” You lose concentration based on the topic, and so your train of thought wanders to random topics that may be useful. For brainstorming and everyday thoughts, the default network of the brain is used. When you’re trying to solve a complicated and complex problem, the executive control network of the brain comes into play. The salience network determines which stimuli are worth thinking about.

Creative people tend to use all three networks at the same time, which usually don’t work together. Somehow when you’re tired, the same neurological connections as creative people come to life, making us more creative. Coffee or anything that contains caffeine can keep you more alert and awake, helping you focus better, but it will eliminate those random thoughts that you find yourself thinking when you are tired.

Another article in Smithsonian Magazine suggests that a study compared people that sleep early and those that sleep late. Both groups did the same on analytical math problems, but those who were more tired did better on insight problems. If you’re ever having a hard time on a project or assignment that requires creativity, just wait until you get tired!

National Celebration

by Mateo, 9th grade

National Kickball Day April 17: Why Kickball Can be Your Go-to Game

Kickball is a sport that almost every single person in America has played at least once. A combination of soccer and baseball, two of the most popular sports worldwide. It involves a player kicking a ball rolled by another player and then running the four bases until they either score or are called out.

I deeply resonate with kickball, as I spent most of my elementary school years playing the game with my close friends. It not only kept me physically active, but it further deepened my love for all sports. In fact, some of my favorite childhood memories came from the field we played on as young kids. So, as a result of the impact kickball has had on millions of children and adults alike, April 17th is designated as National Kickball Day.

Here is a brief history on kickball, as well as why I believe it is one of the best recreational sports out there. Back in 1917, a man named Nicholas Seuss first invented the sport of kickball in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the time, it was intended to be a game that physical education teachers could teach to schoolchildren to introduce them to the basics of baseball. Since then, however, the game has spread to a variety of age groups.

Adults began to pick up the game as early as 1922, and American soldiers fighting in Tunisia during World War II were documented playing kickball to pass the time. More recently, in 1998 the World Kickball Association was established. Multiple kickball leagues affiliated with this organization are located around North America, and the best teams from each league yearly travel to Las Vegas to compete in a giant kickball tournament. It is truly incredible to see how kickball has transformed from a kid’s game into a universally loved sport.

What makes it so intriguing?

In my opinion, the ability to play the game virtually anywhere at any time is a big plus. As long as you have a ball with you, you can play on a field, on the street, or anywhere else with a good amount of open space. Also, kickball generally has a low risk of injury, which is why it is growing in popularity among adults. Unlike sports such as football and soccer, there is limited contact between players in kickball, making the game much safer to play. So, if you want to get some fresh air and have fun, grab a couple of friends and challenge them to a friendly game of kickball.

Featured Pet & Animal Trivia

by Rosie, 6th grade

Meet Hunter

An energetic, lively, bold 3-year-old husky boy with that husky voice. A natural alpha male, Hunter finds common ground with everyone he meets. Hunter has excelled in all of the play groups he has been a part of. He loves exercise and is almost certainly more fit than you. Hunter will coach you into being that fit person you know you can be! Animal ID#: A1796654 visit http://www.ocpetinfo.com/adopt Call (714) 935-6848 to schedule an appointment today! (Walk-ins welcome)

Q: If a lion and a tiger fought, who would win?

A: The tiger. Being 70% muscle, able to kill an elephant on its own where a lion could not, more agile, sneaky, aggressive, and more intellectual, the tiger would win. Tigers have lost 95% of their land range. Destroyed, degraded, and fragmented by humans. From 100,000 at the beginning of the 20th century to 3,500 in 2023.

FUN FACT: They have one main meal once a week, a punch from a tiger may kill you, and tiger cubs are born blind and only half the litter survive. Learn more at https://www.wwf.org.uk/learn/fascinating-facts/tigers

