Elected officials take tour of HOPE center

HOPE Center (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) opened its doors on April 28 to Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva and State Speaker-Designate Robert Rivas, who toured Orange County resources.

The tour aims to understand the full scope of resources available regarding homelessness and housing in order to address the root causes in a multifaceted approach. Quirk-Silva has championed legislation and supported solutions, including bringing Fullerton $4 million through the state budget to assist our most vulnerable community members, but the work is ongoing.

HOPE Center has coordinated efforts with 11 cities in Orange County to pool funds and resources to actively develop strategies to best help those experiencing homelessness. The cities involved in this collaboration are Cypress, La Palma, Buena Park, La Habra, Brea, Placentia, Fullerton, Anaheim, Orange, Yorba Linda, and Stanton. The nine police chiefs and two captains for OC Sheriff contracted cities to manage the whole system.

“We get an endowment from the state; 60% of the money goes to nonprofit organizations… We do that through a competitive “Request for Proposal” process that a separate group of people reviews. The board makes the recommendations on funding,” Fullerton Police Chief Dunn explained, “Then 40% goes to the cities. Many cities use the funds to pay officers or programs for mental health conditions and things like that.”

HOPE is intentionally designed for providers and is not a shelter. The only people allowed in the facility other than providers are victims of sexual assault who need a safe space to tell investigators the details. The center is equipped to send out providers to help with addiction, medical, and mental health needs. They also can help find shelter quickly for individuals who want shelter. Call HOPE: (657) 253-7053 if someone experiencing homelessness needs help.

