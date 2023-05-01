Community Shows up to Love Fullerton

UnitedOC spearheaded this annual Fullerton event with a turnout of approximately 2000 volunteers representing a variety of organizations, companies, and civic groups. Starting at the Fullerton College Quad, they fanned out to support 79 projects across the city. I was only able to visit five of them; Commonwealth Elementary and Nicholas Jr. High schools, the hiking trail east of Laguna Lake, Tara’s Chance Therapy Center, and of course, the start and ending at Fullerton College, where at noon, the volunteers returned for lunch donated and distributed by other volunteer organizations.

Additional cleanup and painting activities happened at the Public Library, 21 schools, four community centers, 13 parks and trails, tennis courts, three mobile home parks, 12 nonprofits, and the police station (where 20 cars were detailed). Two hundred-five plants and 17 trees were planted (also see page 2 for Arbor Day event), and seven planter boxes and two park benches were installed. One hundred and fifty-six gallons of paint and 75 yards of mulch were donated and used during the day.

My final stop was Tara’s Chance Therapy Center at Coyote Hills Ranch, where special needs children are introduced to horses with weekly visits. Students connect with the horses. It is a powerful way to reduce stress, improve mood, and create a learning environment that opens the path to physical and cognitive growth and healing. You can listen to an interview with the founder of Tara’s Chance and other local nonprofits at ObservingFullerton.org.

The annual Love Fullerton Day is always popular and provides an opportunity for residents and organizations alike to participate in the event that is fun and benefits the city. Learn more about this event and other ongoing volunteer opportunities by visiting lovefullerton.org Hope to see you there next year.

