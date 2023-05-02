Orange County Power Authority lets controversial CEO go

Brian Probolsky, CEO of the controversial Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), was replaced by interim CEO Tiffany Liu by board members in a closed session on April 19. His dismissal comes after two years in which he oversaw the agency’s creation and successful launch, followed by four failed audits, including one that found he improperly approved contracts without the board’s approval.

Irvine Councilmembers Kathleen Treseder, Tammy Kim, and Buena Park Councilman Jose Trinidad Castaneda voted to remove Probolsky. OCPA chair and Fullerton representative Fred Jung abstained from the vote, and Huntington Beach representative Casey McKeon was absent from the meeting.

Following the closed session report, Jung thanked CEO Probolsky on behalf of the board for his service.

Probolsky’s last day will be on May 30.

