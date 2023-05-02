Downtown Report

Early May 2023

Trains and Planes

Another one of our Museums can use some support. Fullerton has a rich transportation heritage, and our downtown Fullerton Train Museum keeps the rail heritage alive. Thanks to all who attended the HO Scale train sale on April 29, where various manufacturers of rolling-stock freight kits & locomotives, steam and diesel, structures, and more were sold, and funding for improvements and restoration of the Museum was raised. To visit the Museum, head to the Transportation Center at Pomona and Santa Fe on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Yea, admission is FREE! Antique Aircraft are on display on the Second Sunday of every month. The next one is Sunday, May 14, so you have time to plan ahead for a fun day from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. It’s close by, for all ages and you, and yes, it is FREE. As you can see, we like free. Just park in the front lot south of the control tower and head in. You can also take a helicopter or airplane ride, and inquire at those booths for pricing, See you there; photos in our next issue.

Live Music is Back

The first day of summer means music, music, and more music, especially downtown, where the main event takes place on the Downtown Plaza from 2-9 pm. Sponsors needed, performers welcomed. Contact todd@pdmtv.com for more info. Of course, there will be food trucks, a beer garden, and you. Mark the date; more info is on the way soon for this FREE event. Get ready for Day of Music; it is on the horizon.

Monday Mornings

On Monday, April 24, a small group of veterans from different eras gathered at the Korean War Memorial at Hillcrest Park to visit, share stories, and in particular, honor a veteran who recently took his own life. This will now be a weekly occurrence, so if you are a veteran or know one, keep in mind this takes place every Monday at 9:30 am.

There will be a gathering where veterans can meet and, if need be, give help or get help from one another. Complimentary coffee will be provided by the Starbucks location right across the street. As for the Memorial, dedicated on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, the names of nearly 40,000 troops who died in the war were unveiled at the time, ensuring they would not be forgotten. For more information on the Memorial, go to http://www.ockoreanwar.com

Flea Market

The recent Fullerton Museum Flea Market was a big success, and so many we saw there found some amazing treasures. Pictured here are Museum supporters Sulia and The Estrada Family, who brought the boys via a two-mile stroller walk. From what we hear, this may be a quarterly event, so stay tuned. Also pictured are the always dapper Charles and Jill, Charles looking a lot like former Museum Character ‘Dan.’ Photo courtesy of Davis Barber.

