Fullerton City Celebrates Arbor Day at Independence Park

The Arbor Day event on April 22nd kicked off at 9 am with speeches from State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, Mayor Protem Bruce Whitaker, councilmembers Ahmad Zahra and Dr. Shana Charles, and city Landscape Supervisor Julio Jacobo, highlighting the importance of trees in maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment.

After the speeches, the real work began. With the help of Fullerton’s Landscape Department and West Coast Arborist, residents joined volunteers from Love Fullerton, former Mayor Jesus Silva, and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Adrian Meza in the tree-planting effort.

Seventeen trees were planted around Independence Park, including species such as sycamore, oak, and maple, carefully selected to enhance the park’s natural beauty and provide shade for future generations to enjoy.

The Arbor Day event showed Fullerton’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

