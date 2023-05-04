Orange County Fire Watch to Host Annual Fire Watch Symposium on National Wildfire Preparedness Day

The Annual Event Will be Streamed on YouTube on May 6.

WHAT: Orange County Fire Watch will once again host the 2023 Fire Watch Symposium on Saturday, May 6, at the Quail Hill Community Center in Irvine. Held annually during California Wildfire Preparedness Week, the Symposium will educate the community about the upcoming fire season and the steps being taken by local agencies and organizations to prepare for potential wildfires in Orange County and mitigate the negative impact caused. The event is open to the public, with the opportunity to attend in person or stream online from the Irvine Ranch Conservancy’s YouTube page.

During the program, attendees will hear presentations from fire prevention specialists, wildland resource planners, park rangers, and fire agency representatives. The event will also feature a keynote presentation from NOAA/National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Tardy, who will share information on the recent storms and heavy rains, and how they have affected the California drought, as well as their connection to the La Niña and El Niño. OC Fire Watch will also present technology from youth scientist and entrepreneur Ryan Honary from SensoRy AI. The Orange County Fire Watch program is facilitated in partnership with OC Parks, the City of Irvine, the City of Newport Beach, the Irvine Ranch Conservancy, and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). The volunteer program is managed by Irvine Ranch Conservancy staff, and its mission is to reduce catastrophic wildfires through education, early reporting, and deterrence.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 6, from 8 am to 12 pm

7:30-8:00 a.m. – Registration and sign in

8:00-8:30 am – Refreshments (breakfast, beverages, and other snacks) and socialize

8:30 am -12:00 pm – Presentations

WHERE: Quail Hill Community Center, 39 Shady Canyon Dr., Irvine, CA 92603

REGISTER: For more information on the 2023 Fire Watch Symposium and to register, please click here.

Irvine Ranch Conservancy

Irvine Ranch Conservancy is a non-profit, non-advocacy organization created in 2005 to help preserve and support the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks, enhancing the public’s connection to the land while helping partners and landowners with all aspects of stewardship. The Conservancy offers a variety of free, guided outdoor activities for all nature enthusiasts, including hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and much more. For more information, visit www.letsgooutside.org.

