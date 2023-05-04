Christy’s Donut Shop Celebrates 40 Years!  

Christy’s Donuts was established in 1983 by the Donut King himself, Ted Ngoy. Ngoy fled Cambodia during the early years of the Pol Pot regime. Pol Pot is known in history as a ruthless ruler of Cambodia who killed countless innocent citizens and took their properties. Ted Ngoy took his immediate family and arrived in Camp Pendleton. While working at a gas station in La Habra, one of the two or three jobs he held at the time, he noticed a donut shop across the street. The smell reminded him of the pastries in Cambodia. He also smelled opportunity. This donut shop was busy even at 9 pm.

Ted enrolled in Winchell’s donut school, started managing two Winchell’s donut shops, and set out on his own after that. Even while juggling two Winchells, he opened up his first Christy’s. His family ran it like a true business while making better donuts than Winchell’s. Even with this busy schedule on his plate, he managed to sponsor about 100 Cambodian families and taught them the donut business. At one point, there were about 85 Christy’s Donuts. Winchell’s nearly went out of business, and Dunkin was forced out of California at the time by Ted’s donut shops.

Christy’s got its name from Ted’s wife, Christy. She took over the counter because she was bubbly, cheerful and got along with the customers like no other front counter person. There are fewer than 5 Christy’s Donuts with the original Yellow and Black sign on the building. This unassuming little donut shop on Euclid is one of those landmark donut shops that Cambodian people still run. The current owner, Seta, and her staff are so friendly, and the donuts blow my socks off every time.

There are over 1000 donut shops in CA. According to data cited in the documentary The Donut King, 95% are still owned by the Cambodian descendants of Ted’s families that were sponsored. Let’s help Seta celebrate 40 years on Euclid and Chapman.

Like this: Like Loading...