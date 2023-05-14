Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva and Senator Josh Newman Celebrate Opening of West Coyote Hills Initial Trail

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) and Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), along with the City of Fullerton, announced May 13 the official opening of the West Coyote Hills Initial Trail. This was made possible by working together in securing state funding for the purchase and preservation of this open space.

“The community has fought to save this open space for a very long time. Through the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, we finally have a beautiful new recreation area in the heart of north Orange County,” said Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva. “We did this to ensure our community could realize its vision of protecting the largest nature preserve in the region in the second-most urbanized region in California.”

The official opening marks a significant milestone for the community in preserving open space and providing a beautiful outdoor recreation area for all to enjoy. The opening of this trail will provide multiple public benefits, including the protection of open space, plants, and wildlife habitat, as well as improve watershed management and future public trail access.

“Today marks a very positive and encouraging next step in what has been a decades-long initiative to preserve and protect the precious remaining open space in our region,” said Senator Newman. “In partnership with Assemblymember Quirk-Silva, I’ve had the good fortune to be able to build on the heroic efforts of the many conservation-minded local activists and public servants who laid the groundwork for today’s trail opening. This exciting event validates our continuing work toward securing additional funding to acquire the remainder of the West Coyote Hills property and preserve it as accessible natural open space as well.”

Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva and Senator Newman worked together to secure state funds for use in purchasing open space for the West Coyote Hills, as well as for long-term stewardship. Local Fullerton elected leaders also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva represents the 67th Assembly District, which includes the Orange County communities of Anaheim, Artesia, Buena Park, Cerritos, Cypress, Fullerton, Hawaiian Gardens, and La Palma.

State Senator Josh Newman represents the 29th Senate District, which is comprised of portions of Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Bernardino County.

