 Angels Baseball Foundation Adopts Acacia School 

The Angels Baseball Foundation, in partnership with OC Waste & Recycling, announced its adoption of Acacia School for the 2022-23 school year. The partnership between the Angels Baseball Foundation and Acacia School aims to support the school’s educational programs and enhance the learning experience of its students. Acacia School was identified as one of five schools in Orange County chosen for this special designation.

As part of the adoption program, the Angels Baseball Foundation will provide financial support for various programs, including science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, initiatives focused on leadership, integrity, diversity, and green initiatives supporting waste diversion education.

On May 22, 2023, Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels pitcher, Adam Cali, Manager, Angels Foundation and Community Initiatives, and members of the Angels Strike Force visited Acacia School to present a $2,000 donation to the school, four Angels game tickets for every student and staff member for a game during the 2023 season, and an Angels gift. The students received a brief message from the Angels visitors sending a message of the importance of kindness, attendance, and STEM learning. Reid Detmers was also on hand to answer questions from the students and provide some autographs to the Acacia School Leadership students. Acacia School was also presented with an Angels Adopt-A-School banner which will proudly be displayed on the campus.

“We are excited about the Angels Baseball Foundation’s adoption of Acacia School,” said Rachel McCormick, Principal of Acacia School. “This partnership will provide our students with opportunities to explore their interests and build their skills. We appreciate the Angels Baseball Foundation’s commitment to education and community engagement.”

The Angels Baseball Foundation supports organizations and programs promoting education, health, and community development. The Foundation has provided over $20 million in grants to local organizations since its inception in 2004.

The Fullerton School District is located in northern Orange County, California, and serves over 11,600 students in grades TK – 8th. The Fullerton School District includes 21 schools, 15 elementary schools, two K-8th grade schools, three middle schools, and a distance learning and home school model. The mission of the Fullerton School District is to work collaboratively with the community to provide an innovative, high-quality educational program for all students in a safe learning environment. The District motto, “Great Schools – Successful Kids,” exemplifies the belief that all students will achieve academic excellence, acquire interpersonal skills, and develop technological expertise to contribute as productive citizens in a democratic society. For more information, call 714/447-7400 or visit http://www.fullertonsd.org.

