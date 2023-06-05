Suspect arrested after multiple threats to Laguna Hills High School

In December 2022, a series of threats began toward Laguna Hills High School staff and students after a championship football game.

These threats spanned through June 2023 and included three false reports of a possible shooter approaching the school’s campus, a bomb threat, a death threat via telephone, and at least ten known death threats via written letters utilizing the United States Postal Service. Two of these threats targeted Laguna Hills High School’s Senior Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, June 1.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to all the threats listed above in real-time and with the conviction of each threat being an actual and imminent emergency response. Additional security measures were utilized for the safety of the community during the graduation ceremony.

To date, there are at least 14 victims involved in these crimes.

On Saturday, June 3, the suspect, Eugene Thomas Jenkins, 29, was arrested in the city of San Rafael, CA, and later booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of violating CPC 422(A) Criminal Threats, CPC 148.1(C) False Report of a Bomb, CPC 148.3(a) False Report of an Emergency, CPC 71(a)(2) Threatening a Public Officer, and CPC 653(m) Obscene/Threatening Phone Calls.

With the approaching graduation ceremony, Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators anticipated additional threats and coordinated with the agencies listed below to monitor known locations used by the suspect. Jenkins was positively identified at a location in which a threat was made.

The complex investigation involved the School Mobile Assessment and Resource Team and our Directed Enforcement Team, who tenaciously pursued numerous leads resulting in an arrest.

This arrest would not have been possible without the professional assistance and collaboration with the following agencies: San Rafael PD, OCIAC, OC Crime Lab, OC District Attorney, FBI, JTTF, The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, Marin County Sheriff, United States Postal Inspection Service, and BART PD.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional details that may assist investigators, they are asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

