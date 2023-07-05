The Equal Rights Amendment Banner Drop at Fullerton City Hall

It has been 100 years since the Equal Rights Amendment was introduced, and people are still fighting for constitutional gender equality for women, Indigenous, Black and Brown folks, LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalized communities.

On July 2nd, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States dropped banners directed at President Biden to publish the ERA. From balconies to bridges, banners flew all across the nation. When the sun went down, digitally projected messages were shown on buildings demanding executive action.

A nation that does not specify equality is not a democracy. People have been waiting for 100 years for the Equal Rights Amendment to be included in our Constitution. The required 38 states have ratified the amendment, and it now sits on the national archivists’ desk awaiting instructions to publish the amendment into our nation’s Constitution. President Biden can use his executive power to do just that.

The ERA states: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

People across the nation demand action to be taken by the President to include this amendment in the Constitution so gender equality finally becomes a legal reality in the country.

Constitutional gender equality must be a National priority!

