Fullerton Observer Video Recap: June 2023

Missed the News in June? No worries we got you covered!

Join us for the Fullerton Observer Video Recap! Today, Adrian takes us to the highly anticipated Fullerton Pride Parade, where the community celebrates love and equality. He also shares the inspiring story of a 74-year-old man’s bravery, visits Memorial

Day at Loma Vista Memorial Park, and highlights the graduation of Fullerton’s Dual Language Academy, promoting bilingualism and cultural appreciation in education. Don’t miss out!

FOVR Credits:

Hosted by Adrian Meza

Written & Edited by Britany Alcantar Cortez and Colin O’Malley (Troy Tech Students)

