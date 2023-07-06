Sunrise Village: Dept of Toxic Substance Control comment period ends July 31

DTSC invites you to review and comment on the draft Response Plan (RsP) for the Sunrise Village site, Fullerton, CA. All comments must be postmarked or emailed by July 31, 2023, to:
Anthony Rosas
DTSC Project Manager
5796 Corporate Avenue
Cypress, CA 90630
Email: Anthony.Rosas@dtsc.ca.gov
Phone: (714) 484-5430
You can review the draft Response Plan and other project documents on the DTSC EnviroStor database.Sunrise Village- Public Notice (FINAL)
