Sunrise Village: Dept of Toxic Substance Control comment period ends July 31

DTSC invites you to review and comment on the draft Response Plan (RsP) for the Sunrise Village site, Fullerton, CA. All comments must be postmarked or emailed by July 31, 2023, to:

Anthony Rosas

DTSC Project Manager

5796 Corporate Avenue

Cypress, CA 90630

Email: Anthony.Rosas@dtsc.ca.gov

Phone: (714) 484-5430

You can review the draft Response Plan and other project documents on the DTSC EnviroStor database.

