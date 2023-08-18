Trailmaster, John McKinney, Shares His Obsession with California State Parks

Take a “hike” on the wild side this September at the Fullerton Public Library as John McKinney, aka The Trailmaster, one of the nation’s leading hiking experts, shares his obsession with the California State Park trails.

McKinney, author of 30 hiking-themed books, will present “Hike California State Parks,” a FREE, in-person event on September 23, from 11:30 am – 1 pm in the Fullerton Public Library Conference Center Room.

McKinney’s presentation highlights the California State Library Parks Pass program offered at the Fullerton Public Library. Adult library-card holders can check out a State Park Pass for two weeks providing free vehicle day-use entry to over 200 participating state parks.

Known for his signature “Hike On” salutation, McKinney has put his feet on the map by being the only person who has hiked and written about all 280 California State Park trails. His books, including “Hiking on the Edge: Dreams, Schemes, and 1600 Miles on the California Coastal Trail,” share his unique trail philosophy, the countless benefits of hiking and tell the unspoken stories of over 10,000 miles of trails here and around the world.

For 18 years, eagle scout McKinney wrote a popular weekly hiking column for The Los Angeles Times, and he continues to inspire people of all ages to experience the beauty of the great outdoors through articles, podcasts, hiking guides, and best-selling books, including “Hike Southern California: A Day Hiker’s Guide” and “Day Hiker’s Guide to California State Parks.”

McKinney will provide a time for questions & answers after his presentation. Attendees will be encouraged to check out a free California State Park Pass. Fullerton Public Library is located at 353 W. Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832. For more information, please contact the library at 714-738-6333.

Fullerton Public Library

