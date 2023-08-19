Community Outraged as Council Majority Sends Back $1.78 Million Grant Meant for Union Pacific Trail

Doctors work under the guiding principle, “Do no harm.” Those we elect as our leaders should as well.

At the Fullerton City Council meeting on August 15, during the discussion and vote on Item 19, Union Pacific Trail Phase Two Design, three members of Council (Jung, Whitaker, and Dunlap) not only did not follow this principle, they did the exact opposite. They did much harm. The saddest and most depressing part is that they do not know the damage they did. Their insensitivity and lack of understanding are tragic.

For years, the community had meetings, planned, and worked hard for this trail that is desperately needed for the surrounding neighborhoods, individuals, families, and children. Open space trails are not available close by for these people’s physical and mental health to get outside, into nature, exercise, and have fun and relax.

The Parks and Recreation Department and the Parks and Recreation Commission worked on this trail for years. St. Jude helped with applying for a grant from the California State Natural Resources Agency Urban Greening Grant Program, and the City received $1.78 million with a required matching fund of $333,000, available from Park Dwelling Fee funds. The trail would have been paid for without further funding from the City’s budget.

When this was first considered on 11/2/21, and 8/15/23, almost everyone spoke in favor of the trail, and many begged for this much-needed trail. Yet, rather than genuinely listening to the people, understanding their needs and what their lives are like, these three members of the Council listened and gave undue weight and consideration to bordering property owners, some of who have future developments planned, and to their own wants and voted against this trail only plan and to return the grant money.

Their comments are telling:

“There is crime there.”

Response: Build a beautiful, well-used trail, and crime will go down.

“Few people walk it now.”

Response: Why would they? As it is NOT a trail but undeveloped and unattractive.

“It will not be maintained and cleaned.”

Response: This has not stopped park and trail development in other parts of the City.

Dunlap said this is an example of why he is against districts, as it puts one area of Fullerton against another rather than looking at the City as a whole.

Response: This is precisely why districts are needed. Three Councilmembers did not hear the voices and needs of the people.

Whitaker said he and his wife live in south Fullerton and can use north city trails. He truly did not hear/understand the needs of the people and said that using the grant money as a reason to vote for the trail was letting the tail (grant) wag the dog (trail approval).

Response: Quite the opposite. The trail was in planning for years. The three on the Council, who came in at the end to squash this beautiful trail, are denying the trail by their decision.

Jung said he has been trying to get the right away from Union Pacific Railroad for two years.

Response: The right away for THIS trail is already secured.

After voting against the trail, he voiced opening Union Pacific Park right away. This does not justify or make up for voting against the trail.

After much insensitive discussion to justify their votes, the council voted 3:2 to stop the trail only option and return the grant money.

A woman who had spent a lot of time going to meetings and spoke passionately about her neighborhood’s need for this trail, became very upset and cried out to the Council that they were racist and did not care about them. Mayor Jung called, “Order, Order, Order,” and asked for the city attorney’s help, and someone escorted the distraught woman out.

Witnessing this was very painful. Even though we need order in our meetings, public comments are only allowed BEFORE Council discussion and vote.

Who did more harm here? A distraught, brokenhearted woman who worked on the Union Pacific trail for two years and whose voice went unheeded along with the vast majority that supported the trail or the three members of Council who gave more weight to their own opinions and the few bordering property owners who opposed it)?

HARM WAS DONE by this Council majority:

• Community needs were denied.

• Opinions of a very small group of people were given undue weight to make a decision that goes against the health and well-being of the community and a trail favored by a vast majority of people.

• This unfair process shattered trust.

• True harm was done to individuals, families, and children who will grow up without what this needed trail would have given them.

• I (and a large number of others) have been very upset and depressed since witnessing this and realizing what was lost and the harm done to the people and our community.

Contact your council representative:

• District 1: Fred Jung Mayor (714) 738-6311 fred.jung@cityoffullerton.com

• District 2: Nick Dunlap Council (714) 738-6311 nicholas.dunlap@cityoffullerton.com

• District 3: Shana Charles Council (714) 738-6311 shana.charles@cityoffullerton.com

• District 4: Bruce Whitaker ProTem (714) 981-8474 bwwhitaker@live.com

• District 5: Ahmad Zahra Council (714) 738-6311 AhmadZ@cityoffullerton.com

I urge everyone to watch the videos of the City Council meetings and make up your own mind. If you agree, please do not let this decision “go quietly into the night.” Voice your opinion and work to rectify this very harmful decision, showing those who have worked so hard and long for this desperately needed trail that you support them, hear their needs, and honestly care about them.

Video links:

• Click on agenda item #19 August 15, 2023:

https://fullerton.granicus.com/player/clip/1718?view_id=2&redirect=true&h=882e8c305857ca767c7d00af8dd6bf08

• Click on agenda item #18 November 2, 2021:

https://fullerton.granicus.com/player/clip/1353?view_id=2&redirect=true&h=15c4e73165d882f290360977925a342f

