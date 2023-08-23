OC Animal Care Rescues 14 Dogs and Puppies

Dogs will be available for public adoption on Wednesday, August 23

On August 6, OC Animal Care responded to a parking lot where multiple dogs were confined in an unattended vehicle.

Upon arrival, the Animal Care Officer immediately conducted a thorough investigation into the incident details and assessed the situation, including the substandard living conditions of the dogs and the high temperatures inside the vehicle in which they were confined. For the safety and welfare of the animals, the decision was made to remove all 14 dogs and transport them to OC Animal Care for emergency veterinary care.

Once at the shelter, the dogs and puppies received immediate medical attention from the shelter’s veterinary team. A thorough examination was completed for each pet, and an individualized treatment plan was developed for each dog.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the OC Animal Care team, the first 12 of the rescued dogs, primarily Terrier, Chihuahua, and Pomeranian mixes, have completed their medical treatments, including spay/neuter, vaccinations, as well as microchipping and are ready to find their forever homes.

OC Animal Care will host a special Littles on the Lawn adoption event on Wednesday, August 23, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., where potential adopters can engage with the dogs and partake in one-on-one meet-and-greet sessions. Adoption Ambassadors are prepared to assist by answering questions and providing information about specific pets. No appointments are required.

For more information on ways the community can support the animals at the shelter, please visit ocpetinfo.com/get-involved.Those interested in providing assistance to the shelter’s efforts in caring for pets in need can easily do so by viewing OC Animal Care’s Amazon Wishlist.

As a reminder, pet owners should never leave pets unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows cracked, as it only takes a few minutes for the temperature inside a car to become dangerous to pets. At 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can soar to 104 degrees after just 10 minutes and 114 degrees after 30 minutes, putting pets at risk. For more pet safety tips, please visit ocpetinfo.com/lets-paws.

About OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care is the largest municipal animal shelter in Orange County, located at 1630 Victory Rd, Tustin, CA 92782. It services 14 cities and takes in over 14,500 animals each year. OC Animal Care provides refuge and care for animals, fosters the human-animal bond, and promotes safety in our community. For more information about OC Animal Care, please visit ocpetinfo.com.

