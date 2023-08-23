Representative Lou Correa announced $1 million in Federal Funding for veteran housing in Anaheim

Federal Funding is Part of Nearly $30 Million Congressman Correa Secured For Community Projects In CA-46 In The FY’23 Omnibus Package

Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) joined the American Veterans Assistance Group (AVAG) officials to announce $1 million in federal funding for veterans’ housing assistance in Anaheim on August 21, 2023.

The American Veterans Assistance Group (AVAG) currently provides mobile home options for low-income veterans throughout SoCal and financial and handicap assistance to veterans and their families. AVAG also serves veterans in manufactured housing communities involved with the Veterans Affordable Housing Program (VAHP), which encourages veterans to connect with one another as a veteran network.

AVAG also provides charitable, community-based programs such as food drives, home improvement resources, furniture distributions, clothing donations, referrals to career training and VA benefits, as well as recreation opportunities within AVAG’s mobile home communities. The more than 600 veterans living within communities create a substantial veteran network and add to the support and information available on services ranging from healthcare to training, education, and more.

This funding is part of the nearly $30 million that Rep. Correa secured for community projects throughout California’s 46th congressional district in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) omnibus appropriations bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year. Rep. Correa worked in lockstep with community leaders to identify priorities for CA-46 constituents and fought for them during the annual funding process.

