Who Owns Property on the Proposed Union Pacific Trail?

Who owns property on the Union Pacific Trail that was recently shot down by Fullerton councilmembers Dunlap, Whitaker, and Mayor Jung?

The council majority chose Option 3 and directed the City Manager to terminate the grant agreement with the State of CA Natural Resources Agency (CANRA) and return grant funding or request staff to reproach the agency to relocate grant funding for another project in the city.

The problem is that CANRA confirmed that the City could not transfer grant funds to an alternate location or project. Additionally, the $1.78 million grant will not cover excavation, grading, or construction of any part of a street portion. This grant specifically aims to add greening and natural elements to existing urban areas.

The plan, which was passed unanimously by the Parks & Rec Commission, received overwhelming support from residents at workshops, in surveys, and public meetings and consumed several years of staff time was rejected by a council majority at the August 15 city council meeting.

The Observer (and many residents contacting the paper) would like to understand any objections to the walking/biking trail that would have connected the long shut down Union Pacific Park to Independence Park – and added 176 trees and much-needed green space to the south side of town.

Did any of the adjacent property owners (aside from Tony Bushala, who objected) also have objections to the plan to transform the unused dirt path behind their buildings?

There is no question that this trail will be developed, but the question is, how much will it cost the community?

Please write the paper at PO Box 7051, Fullerton, CA 92834, or email contact@fullertonobserver.com if you would like to voice your opinion. You can also contact your councilmember.

