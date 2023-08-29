Fullerton School District Free or Reduced Price Meals

Fullerton School District’s Nutrition Services is currently accepting online applications for Free or Reduced-Price Meals for students attending Acacia, Beechwood, Fisler, Golden Hill, and Laguna Road Schools.

All students are eligible to receive FREE Breakfast and Lunch during the 2023-24 school year. Families are encouraged to submit a Free or Reduced-Price Meal application. As part of this application, families may also be eligible to receive additional benefits and discounts on home internet, college application fees, or bus passes. Meal applications also help to increase school funding.

Free or Reduced-Price Meal applications can be submitted online at http://www.fullertonnutrition.org.

Acacia School: 1200 N. Acacia Avenue, Fullerton Beechwood School: 780 Beechwood Avenue, Fullerton Fisler School: 1350 Starbuck Street, Fullerton

Golden Hill School: 732 Barris Drive, Fullerton Laguna Road School: 300 Laguna Road, Fullerton

The Fullerton School District is located in northern Orange County, California, and serves over 11,600 students in grades TK – 8th. The Fullerton School District includes 20 schools, 15 elementary schools, two K-8th grade schools, and three middle schools. The mission of the Fullerton School District is to work collaboratively with the community to provide an innovative, high-quality educational program for all students in a safe learning environment. The District motto, “Great Schools – Successful Kids,” exemplifies the belief that all students will achieve academic excellence, acquire interpersonal skills, and develop technological expertise to contribute as productive citizens in a democratic society. For more information, call 714/447-7400 or visit http://www.fullertonsd.org.