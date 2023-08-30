City Council Notes: August 1st Meeting Report

Recognition Awards

Sister City Assoc. Jr Ambassadors Trip to Fukui, Japan: Sister City Association Junior Ambassadors were given certificates upon returning from Japan, where they represented the best of Fullerton students.

Leo Fender Day: Certificate of Recognition and Honor of Leo Fender Day was presented to the Fullerton Museum Staff and Board members.

City Response to the OC Grand Jury Report on the OC Animal Shelter

Councilmember Dr. Ahmad Zahra interjected before public comment: I wanted to ask if we can continue this item until the next meeting (AUGUST 15) because our response seems to be lacking details. Many of our responses disagree because of the lack of information, which warrants more discussion. Mayor Fred Jung agreed. Helen Higgins, ATC member Jane Rands, Diane Vena, and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Angela Lindstrom requested that the proposed letter in response to the grand jury report findings and recommendations for OC Animal Care Shelter be thoroughly read and rewritten.

“The City response should actively influence OC Animal Care to implement improvements using the OC grand jury report as a reference. This is not the first or second grand jury report on Orange County animal care. Still, the sixth investigation,” said Lindstrom, “Every day that goes by without action means more animals are killed unnecessarily. How we treat domesticated animals that have been our loyal companions and working partners for thousands of years speaks to our humanity.”

All public commentators asked the City not to ignore the grand jury report or defer to OC Supervisors. Councilmember Zahra motioned to continue the item. Mayor Jung seconded it, and it was passed unanimously.

Pines at Sunrise Village

Mayor Jung said, “Director Chang, I’ll expect a very brief presentation.”

The Community Facilities District (CFD) formation process for the Pines at the Sunrise Village asks to hold the public hearing and take public comments. The motion to defer the matter was brought by Dunlap and seconded by Zahra.

Mayor Protem Whitaker said, “I’ve long opposed Mello-Roos (Tax) and CFD because of key tenants contained within proposition 13 proposition 218, which grant the public the right to vote on taxes. In these cases, the public has no right to vote on taxes that will be assessed to them, so I vote no.”

City Council adopted Resolutions of Intention to establish and incur bonded indebtedness for the City of Fullerton Community Facilities District No. 3 (The Pines at Sunrise Village) (“CFD No. 3”) on June 20. This item is the next step in the CFD No. 3 formation process, which requires public hearings and a special landowner election. Passed 4 to 1, Whitaker No

Pointe Common at 1600 W Commonwealth Ave

Consideration of the Affordable Housing and Disposition Agreement and HOME Loan Agreement with Meta Housing Corporation to construct a 65-unit affordable housing project known as Pointe Common.

Passed Unanimously.

Chapman Ave and Hart Pl Crosswalk Removal Reconsideration

Reconsider eliminating marked crosswalks at Chapman Avenue and Hart Place and consider installing a barrier at the southerly right-of-way to prohibit access to the neighborhood south of Chapman Avenue.

City Council unanimously passed eliminating the crosswalk and closing the wall gap that served as the pedestrian/bike path.

Southern CA Edison Street Light Conversion Pilot Project: Lily Street

Southern California Edison (SCE) has proposed a pilot project to convert one City-owned high-voltage series circuit to an SCE-owned system at no cost to the City. If the pilot works the way the City and neighborhoods like, then the City of Fullerton will purchase the lights and installation for the rest of the town. Edison will continue to be the electrical provider.

Passed unanimously.

Fullerton Municipal Code Chapter 8.46: Amendments to Revise Recreational Vehicle Parking Provisions Relating to RV Parking, Stopping, and Standing

Proposed ordinances to amend and modify Fullerton Municipal Code Chapter 8.46 Recreational Vehicle Parking Provisions to make Code compliant with matters determined by a Court and in keeping with the City’s intent as to the scope and meaning of the parking regulations, as well as the City’s actual enforcement and application of the Fullerton Municipal Code. The two ordinances are an urgency ordinance and a non-urgency ordinance relating to the recreational vehicles ordinance, Chapter 8.46.

Making changes to the definitions of the term recreational vehicle (RV) to include ones that have been physically modified to be equipped for human habitation and also to provide a reasonable time to park for businesses and services within the City. These items were already included in the police department’s policy for implementing the code provisions, but the city is now putting these into the municipal Code itself. There were some issues or questions in the pending litigation relating to whether the ordinance was enforced against vehicles that were stopped, specifically ones that were stopped at stop signs or red traffic lights or in traffic.

These changes are the original intent and how the Code has been enforced, but it is now going into the Code itself. These revisions are minor changes. The city has identified an exemption that applies to the guidelines section 15061, so there’s no need for any review for these changes.

Public Comments: Curtis Gamble said, “I think that Fullerton has been tough on the RV parking. I believe that RVs should have the same rights as regular cars, but what we’ve done here has been to discriminate against [RVs], and that’s why people are homeless. The City must not make its ordinance above the state and federal law; if you do, you’re wrong. In this case, you’ve been mistaken for a long time.”

Mayor Jung said, “I would caution you on using the word discriminate. That’s a terrible word because I don’t think the term is significant to what we do. I’ll ask our police department, do we have a bias against our RVs when we do traffic enforcement?”

FPD Captain Radus said, “Sir, no, absolutely not.”

Curtis Gamble was not allowed to defend his position at the council as his three minutes were already up. The Fullerton Observer, Voice of OC, LAist, LA Times, OC Register, and numerous other media have documented the harassment, abuse, and ban of RVs by the Fullerton Police Department as directed by the city council since 2020.

