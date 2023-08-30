Community: Early September 2023

Happy Trails

Margie Arzola Mendoza, class of 1975, and Grace Arzola Jimenez, class of 1969, love visiting their hometown of Fullerton. On August 19, they enjoyed hiking the new part of Fullerton Loop Trail at Euclid and Laguna Rd. They are very proud of the city they grew up in and often invite friends to visit Fullerton.

Coyote Hills Trails Nature Hikes and Community Clean-up

by Jeff Townsend

Saturday, September 9 at 9 am

Please join the Nature Hike on the newly opened trails of the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve in Fullerton’s West Coyote Hills. Meet at the equestrian center of Laguna Lake Park on Lakeview Dr, east of Euclid St. Bring water to drink and wear comfortable shoes.

Saturday, September 16 at 9 am

Please join Save Coyote Hills and help clean up Fullerton parks and trails. Meet at the lower parking lot of Sunny Hills Church of Christ, 2255 N. Euclid St. Bring water, “trash grabbers,” and your own gloves if you have them. Wearing sunscreen and comfortable sneakers or boots are recommended.

The Art Alliance is accepting new members

by M. Kerr

Art Alliance kicks off a new year of activities by taking a private bus to The Broad Museum, Los Angeles, on September 13 to view “Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody.” Four other art trips are planned, including gallery receptions and guest artist talks. Membership contributes to CSUF Visual Art student scholarships and supports the Begovich Gallery. For membership info, email swc9000@sbcglobal.net

Barbershop Harmony

by Jay Campbell

The Orange Empire Chorus, organized in 1957, is the Fullerton Chapter of The Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). The society’s mission is to perpetuate the barbershop art form and to support music education. BHS was originally known as the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA for short) and that is still the name of the official nonprofit corporation. The Harmony Foundation is the arm of the society that supports music education in a variety of ways.

The society is divided into 16 geographical districts, which in turn are divided into divisions. Chapters of the BHS are chartered and incorporated in their respective areas. Our chapter is part of the Far Western District, Southeast Division. We compete annually in BHS chorus contests held at division and district conventions.

Why We Sing

Singing is undeniably an enjoyable and rewarding avocation. It is a proven prescription for combatting stress. It helps you feel good about yourself and those with whom you share this pastime. But beyond this, there are as many reasons to sing barbershop as there are members. Some simply enjoy the camaraderie. Others enjoy performing. Some are into competition. Some get satisfaction from supporting music education in our school systems. Whatever the reason, barbershop harmony is a pure music form that provides great pleasure for the participants as well as the listeners.

Join Us for Rehearsal

Our rehearsals take place every Tuesday from 7 pm to 9:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 838 N Euclid, Fullerton.

Guests are welcome at any time.

(714) 871-7675 OEChorus.org

Free Weekly Entrepreneur Meetup

Unlock Your Entrepreneurial Spirit Every Wednesday Morning (7:30 to 8:30 am) at Fullerton College – Building 500, Room 529

Expert Insights: Every week, we’ll have seasoned entrepreneurs sharing their success stories, the challenges they’ve overcome, and their secret tips to thrive in the business world.

Networking: Connect with peers, potential partners, or mentors. The opportunities are limitless when you’re in the right company!

Resources & Tools: Get exclusive access to tools, resources, and industry know-how that will give you a leg up in your venture.

Collaboration Opportunities: Looking for a co-founder? A marketer? A designer? Here’s your chance to meet potential teammates.

Supportive Community: Entrepreneurship can be challenging.

Here, you’re not alone. Lean on a community that understands your journey and cheers for your success. Whether you’re a seasoned business owner, just starting, or somewhere in between, there’s always something new to learn and someone new to meet.

Free: Chair Fitness

If you are limited in mobility but want to get or stay fit, then join in chair fitness with instructor Gloria in a free class every Saturday from 8 to 8:30 am. Leave an RSVP message at (714) 496-9630.

Gloria will call you back to confirm. Location changes from time to time. Gloria Renfro is a certified Physical Trainer and Fullertonian. She also teaches seated Zumba in Brea, Anaheim & Stanton Senior homes. Asked why she does this, Gloria said, “I want to help others that may need a place to go if they have mobility issues, joint, recovering from an injury, or just can’t stand too long. I am not advertising, asking for money, donations nor is it EVER mentioned and I wouldn’t accept it anyway, I just want to give back to my peeps. We laugh and chat, and they meet new friends.”

