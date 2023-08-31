Happy Birthday: Early September 2023

Happy 100th Birthday Helen Reinhold!

Helen Reinhold often plays the piano for her friends at Oakmont Senior Living in Fullerton. Music and dancing are her passions, and she still has the moves at 100 years old.

Happy Birthday!

At 99 she met Dennis Davis 84 who she said is the most handsome gentleman and the two fell in love, and said I do in a beautiful ceremony on March 2, 2023. “I enjoy life here and met a lot of new friends,” said Helen, “And I married again at 99, so there is still hope.”

Happy 105th Birthday Avis Curriston!

Avis Curriston enjoys her 105th birthday celebration with son Kevin Curriston.

Like this: Like Loading...