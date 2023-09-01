City of Fullerton hosts 3rd Annual Tommy Lasorda Day Festival

The City of Fullerton is holding its 3rd annual Tommy Lasorda Day Festival on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 4:00 pm at the Fullerton Sports Complex located at 560 East Silver Pine Street, Fullerton, CA 92835 to celebrate the birthday and legacy of Tommy Lasorda.

In 2021, the City of Fullerton declared September 22nd as Tommy Lasorda Day. Tommy Lasorda was a long-time Fullerton resident and Hall of Famer who managed the Los Angeles Dodgers for 20 seasons and led them to two World Series titles. In honor of Tommy Lasorda’s birthday on September 22, 2023, the City of Fullerton will be hosting a free celebration with live music by Anything for Salinas, a Selena tribute band, plus food trucks, craft and vendor booths, and much more! The festival will also include youth baseball games from our City partner youth leagues and local high schools.

In addition to the festival, the Lasorda family, in partnership with Steel Sports, will be hosting assemblies at various middle schools in Fullerton to ignite inspiration and encourage students to foster self-belief and realize that with dedicated effort, they can transform any dream into reality. Promoting the Tommy Lasorda philosophy “You Gotta Believe.”

The City of Fullerton would like to thank the Orange County Power Authority and Republic Services for their generous contribution and support towards this event.

For more information, please visit the City’s website at www.cityoffullerton.com.

