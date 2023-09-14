Beware of Employee Retention Credit scammers

Small businesses and tax-exempt organizations should steer clear of scammers promising big money with the Employee Retention Credit. The only way to claim the Employee Retention Credit is on a federal tax return.

These scammers may lie about your eligibility. They might charge a big fee to “help” you claim the credit. They line their pockets and leave you with big tax issues because if you claim the credit when you don’t qualify for it, you have to pay it back.

Misinformation is all over the radio, TV, social media, and the internet. You may even get emails or phone calls about it. These scammers lure you with promises of fast money and an “easy application process.”

If you claim the credit, make sure you qualify. To find details about eligibility and how to claim the credit the right way, visit IRS.gov/erc

Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams. Scammers use regular mail, telephone, and email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll, and tax professionals.

The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages, or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Know the telltale signs of a scam and how to know it’s really the IRS calling or knocking on your door.

