Jon Radus named Interim Police Chief

The Fullerton City Council has selected Jon Radus to serve as the City’s Interim Police Chief. The selection was made during the closed session meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Captain Radus has proudly served the Fullerton Police Department for over 20 years.

Radus began his career with Fullerton PD in October 2002 as a Police Officer assigned to the Operations Division in Patrol. Throughout his career, he has been assigned to various roles within the department, including serving as a member of the Community Enhancement Team, a Gang and Narcotics Detective, a Field Training Officer, a Patrol Sergeant, and the Community Services Supervisor.

As a Lieutenant, he served as a Watch Commander, the Traffic Bureau Commander, and the Investigations Bureau Commander. He has also served as the Department’s Public Information Officer since 2016, responsible for all communications with the media and the public. As a Captain, he served as the Operations Division Commander responsible for the Patrol Bureau, Traffic Bureau, Communications, Homeless Liaison Officers, K9 Unit, North County SWAT Team, and the Department’s Type 1 Jail Facility.

The Fullerton Police Department is made up of approximately 190 employees, 130 sworn and 60 non-sworn positions, which handle close to 50,000 calls for service annually. The Fullerton Police Department believes in and utilizes a community-based policing philosophy, which follows the principle that when communities and law enforcement engage in communication and cooperation, we can better serve the community as a whole. As a result, personnel are involved in all aspects of the community, including schools, neighborhoods, and community organizations.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the dedicated men and women of the Fullerton Police Department, an organization that I care deeply about,” said Radus. “I am grateful to the Fullerton City Council for their support, trust, and confidence as we continue to strengthen our community partnerships while improving the quality of life for all in Fullerton.”

Radus graduated from the University of California-Berkeley with a BA in Business and Organizational Management and a minor in City and Regional Planning. He is a graduate of the Cal State Fullerton Leadership Development in Public Agencies Consortium and the LAPD West Point Leadership Program. Radus is also an instructor in the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Management Course through the Cal State Long Beach Foundation. He is a member of the IACP and serves on the Traffic Safety Committee for the California Police Chief’s Association. Radus is also a Board Member for Families Forward, a non-profit with the mission of ending family homelessness. He is married and has three children.

