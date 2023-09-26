Fullerton Names Stephen Bise as New Public Works Director

Fullerton City Manager Eric Levitt has selected Stephen Bise to serve as the City’s new Public Works Director. The Director is a key member of the City Manager’s Executive Team and provides day-to-day management of the Public Works Department. This facilitates an efficient and collaborative effort to manage the City’s public infrastructure.

Bise previously served the City of Fullerton as the City Engineer/Assistant Director of Public Works, managing the Engineering Division, including Capital Improvement Projects, Water, Traffic, and general Engineering. “Director Bise has been involved in several critical infrastructure projects as City Engineer, said City Manager Levitt, “and I believe he will provide critical leadership for the City in the future operations of the Public Works department.”

Before joining the City of Fullerton, Bise worked for a local small-mid-size consulting engineering firm for over 15 years. His previous design, construction, and management experience in the private sector has brought value and a unique perspective to the City’s ongoing operation and maintenance endeavors. There, he was directly and/or indirectly involved in a wide variety of public works projects, including infrastructure upgrades, pavement rehabilitation, transportation improvements, safety solutions, utility management, signal synchronization, and community development.

The Fullerton Public Works Department actively manages the community’s investment in its infrastructure – the streets, buildings, parks, and other facilities that belong to all Fullerton residents. Public Works provides enhanced coordination of the three major components of the City’s infrastructure: Design, Construction, and Maintenance Services on City projects. The City has Orange County’s only municipal general aviation Airport, and operations are managed by the Public Works Department. The Public Works Department has an operating budget of $78.3 million and is staffed by 185 budgeted full-time employees.

“I am truly honored to be Fullerton’s new Public Works Director,” said Bise. “I take on this role with great excitement and a deep sense of responsibility, entrusted with the stewardship of our community’s vital infrastructure and services. I am fortunate to have a team of dedicated and talented individuals striving to create a better future for our community.”

Bise received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civic Engineering from California State Polytechnic University of Pomona. He is a licensed Professional Civic Engineer and Traffic Engineer. He is an American Public Works Association member and the Orange County Traffic Engineers Council member. As a long-time Fullerton resident, Bise is personally invested in continuing to see the City of Fullerton thrive in the coming years. He is married and has two children.

