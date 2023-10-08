Have you ever pondered the reasons behind the current state of Fullerton Roads? The Fullerton Observer Interns proudly presents a documentary delving into the web of Fullerton’s roads. Through reflective dialogue, we navigate the historical journey that led us to this point and illuminate the potential pathways for a brighter future. Crafted by dedicated volunteers and passionate interns from the esteemed Troy Tech Program.

Fullerton Observer’s Summer Intern Mentor Adrian Meza did an outstanding job mentoring the six interns who participated in researching, script writing, videography, interviewing, communicating through email, and learning about city politics.

Directed by: Jason Hwang and Adrian Meza

Communications by: Krish Gupta

Head of Research: Jason Hwang

Written by: Zara Shah, Hellen Cui, Jason Hwang, and Adrian Meza

Narrated by: Adrian Meza

Production Assistants: Zara Shah, Britany Alcantar, and Colin O’ Malley

Special thanks to: Colin O’ Malley and Britany Alcantar

Edited by: Adrian Meza

