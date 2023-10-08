Observers Around the World and Park Photo Challenge

Observers Around the World: Here’s a photo of The David Family with the Fullerton Observer at The Lahaina Banyan Court Park on Maui. The tree is over 150 years old!
A fire happened soon after we were there. However, the tree is reported to have new growth!
Observers Around the World: Evan and Erin Chen went to Japan in June for a 2-week family vacation with their parents, Wayne and Cathy. They are in front of the Osaka Castle, built in the 16th century by Toyotomi Hideyoshi, a samurai warlord. After unifying Japan under his rule, he constructed the castle as a symbol of his power and grandeur.
Fullerton Observer Park challenge photo
This is the Friends of Coyote Hills Adopt-A-Park clean-up crew at the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve.
Photo above from left to right: Lisa Martinez, Molly Chapman, and Jeff Townsend participated in the city’s Adopt-A-Park program, where the Friends of Coyote Hills sponsors monthly trail clean-ups on the Nora Kuttner and Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve trails. Some but not all of the crew on 9/16 were pictured at the nature art sculptures in the Ward Preserve.
My favorite thing about this park is walking the Basque & Gnatcatcher loop trails where native plants grow lush in the Nature Preserve, and one cannot hear traffic nor see any homes – very immersive!
