Fullerton Union High School 2023 Wall of Fame Inductees

Fullerton Union High School will induct Richard Jewett – Class of 1930, Chris Norby – Class of 1968, and Shirly Owens McClanahan – Class of 1973, into its “Wall of Fame.”

The Wall of Fame Induction ceremony will be held on Homecoming Night, October 27, 2023, at 5:00 pm on the greenspace between the Administration building and the Auditorium. The inductees will be honored and receive a plaque on the Fullerton Union High School’s Wall of Fame to join many other FUHS Wall of Fame Inductees of the last 130 years. The inductees will also be introduced to the fans at the homecoming football game as part of the pre-game festivities. FUHS will go up against the Buena Park Coyotes at 7:00 pm.

Wall of Fame Inductee Richard Craig Jewett, Class of 1930

Richard Jewett graduated from Fullerton Union High School in 1930. After graduation, Richard began working at the Firestone Service Store. Richard Jewett graduated from Fullerton Union High School in 1930. After graduation, Richard began working at the Firestone Service Store.

In 1937, Richard and his brother William started working as carpenters for their cousin, Robert H. Blair. By the end of the year, the brothers had made the decision to establish their own firm, named Jewett Bros., specializing in general contracting. While they initiated their work with projects outside of Fullerton, they maintained their central office in Fullerton. The company’s initial focus was on constructing homes for private individuals, and they later expanded to building tract homes. Additionally, they undertook the design and construction of duplexes, triplexes, airport hangars, a nursery, and an airplane drive-in office.

After World War II, the brothers extended a generous offer to ex-servicemen by providing the option of zero down payments for their homes. Enhanced features were made available as options. The uptick in home sales prompted the brothers to reorganize their operations to enhance efficiency and the construction of higher-quality homes in a timely manner.

The brothers aspired to establish a record for the fastest home construction. On April 26, 1950, they successfully erected a home within just three days, a feat showcased at the Lions Club Fair. Notably, every component of the house was cut and assembled on-site. This achievement propelled them to become the largest producers of tract homes.

In 1957, Richard took a significant step by founding his own company, R.C. Jewett Construction. Under this banner, he engaged in the construction of homes, apartments, and commercial buildings. Richard also spearheaded the development of a 186-unit complex by combining industrial and commercial structures, showcasing his innovative capabilities.

Richard’s involvement extended beyond his professional life and into the community of Fullerton. He served with distinction in various organizations, including the Fullerton Lions Club, the Elks Lodge, the Chamber of Commerce, the Boys’ Club, and the Building Contractors Association, in addition to his affiliation with the National Association of Home Builders.

On a personal note, Richard Jewett was married to Frances Virginia Barris. Their sons, Billy, Craig, and Michael, all graduated from FUHS, and their son, Tommy, completed his education at Sunny Hills. Adding a touch of historical interest, it’s worth noting that Richard’s mother, Fanny Bess, was also an alumna, graduating in the class of 1905. This family connection further underscores the enduring legacy of the Jewett family within Fullerton’s community.

Wall of Fame Inductee Chris Norby, Class of 1968 Wall of Fame Inductee Chris Norby, Class of 1968

Chris Norby graduated in 1968. During his high school years, he participated in football, wrestling, and the track team. He was a part of the student congress, served as the Sophomore Class President, and held the position of ASB President. He went on to complete his B.A. in Religious Studies from Occidental College, obtained his teaching credential from Cal State Fullerton, attended Instituto Bilingue in Cuernavaca, Mexico, and earned his M.A. in History at Cal State Fullerton.

He began his teaching career in 1986 at Brea Olinda High School, then moved to Arcadia High School and later to Alverno High School. He was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1998 by Brea Olinda.

Supporting numerous Reunion Committees, Aquatics Boosters, ELAC/DELAC, and Principal Advisory Committees, Chris has remained closely connected to FUHS. He has been affiliated with the Fullerton Community through organizations like the Fullerton Elks Lodge, Wilshire Avenue Community Church, Sons of Norway, Municipal Officials for Redevelopment Reform, and as a member of the Orange County Republican Central Committee.

His participation as a Member of the California State Assembly, 72nd District, from 2010 to 2012; his service as Supervisor, County of Orange, 4th District, elected in 2003 and serving until 2010; and his role as Mayor and Council Member in the City of Fullerton for 20 years, starting in 1984 and continuing until 2002, illustrate his long and impactful involvement in various levels of government. Chris has an extensive list of contributions to community and county programs, including housing, redevelopment, English Learner Reclassification, budget reform, freeway improvements, and many more.

Chris is the father of five children: Alex (32), Anna (24), an FUHS Alumni, class of 2017; Gary (23), Iris (21), and Johnny (12).

Wall of Fame Inductee Shirley Owens McClanahan, Class of 1973 Wall of Fame Inductee Shirley Owens McClanahan, Class of 1973

Shirley Owens McClanahan’s journey through life is a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion for both her family and her community. Graduating from Fullerton Union High School in 1973 marked the beginning of a remarkable story filled with multifaceted accomplishments.

During her high school years, Shirley was a shining star, actively participating in a diverse array of activities. She was not only a member of the ASB but also lent her voice to the choir and graced the stage in dramatic performances. Her enthusiasm extended to the sports field, where she cheerfully supported her team in both softball and track and field. Shirley even embraced the spirited world of Powder Puff and brought her grace to the Featherets.

Following her high school journey, Shirley’s academic path led her to Fullerton College, UCLA, and eventually, Cal State Fullerton, where she graduated in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Her pursuit of knowledge was matched by her professional endeavors, which began at Fullerton Savings and Loan and later transitioned to a significant role at Wang Laboratories. Here, she progressed from Regional Manager to Contract Manager, demonstrating her adaptability and leadership.

Shirley’s entrepreneurial spirit shone brightly when she ventured into the world of Party Light consulting and started her own business crafting exquisite gift baskets. These experiences not only showcased her creativity but also equipped her for the role she would undertake in 1994 when she joined her family’s foundation, the Leon Owens Foundation.

Despite the numerous hats Shirley wore, her most cherished role was being a devoted mother. She wholeheartedly supported her daughters in their educational pursuits and athletic endeavors. Her dedication extended to her role as President of the Booster Club at her daughter’s high school, where she amplified the spirit of the community.

Shirley’s commitment to the Leon Owens Foundation was unparalleled. In 2016, she assumed the role of President, and her ceaseless efforts to connect with people, organizations, and family and friends exemplified her dedication to its mission. The foundation’s events, from Golf Tournaments and College Bingo Nights to the Shoes 4 Kids initiative, epitomized Shirley’s dedication to giving back to the community. Scholarships and educational opportunities were the foundation’s means of empowerment, all orchestrated under her leadership.

Shirley’s heartwarming outreach within her beloved community extended to partnerships with the BEAST program at Fullerton High School and her involvement with the Mustang Ladies from Maple School. Through these initiatives, she touched the lives of countless individuals and made a lasting impact.

In addition to her illustrious career and community work, Shirley was a loving wife to John McClanahan, and together, they raised three daughters, Shelby, Sydney, and Skylar. Their family exemplifies the values of unity, strength, and service.

Shirley Owens McClanahan’s life story is a tapestry of inspiration, dedication, and boundless love. She has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many, both in her family and her community, and her legacy will continue to shine brightly for generations to come.

Like this: Like Loading...