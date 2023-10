Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a wallet snatching in Brea.

The suspect stole the unidentified woman’s wallet and proceeded to charge her credit card hours later police said. The location of the store was not released.

Residents who have any information about the incident are asked to call investigator Aja Tokugawa at: 714-671-3675 or ajat@cityofbrea.net

