Community Mid-October 2023

Left: Monica Patricia, wife of Jeff Mayhew the GM of the Charleston with Brian Torres Right: Tim Johnson, Dave Smits, Amanda Rue, Francis Sinatra, Malori Sinatra, and Taylor Wright

Grand Opening of The Charleston!

Lady Larisa in The Petite Ballroom and Ashley Anne and The Carnations played in the Grand Ballroom at the Grand Opening of The Charleston on Saturday, October 7. The Charleston is on the second floor of the historic Williams Building in lovely downtown Fullerton. Built in 1927, this venue has a special charm and the elegance of days gone by. The Charleson is located at 114 E. Commonwealth Ave, across from the Fullerton Train Station.

Artist Andrew Stirdivant Repairs the Lemon Street Murals

City Councilmember Ahmad Zahra has been raising funds independently to revive and restore the eight separate murals at Lemon Park and the Lemon underpass, one at a time. The first murals to be restored will be the “Car Mural” & “The Town I Live In.”

There are 11 murals on Lemon Street. According to Zahra some are to be recreated and some that need to be restored. Local artist Andrew Stirdivant has begun working on them, with consulting by Higgy Vasquez, son of famed local muralist Emigdio Vasquez. The murals were originally produced with assistance from community youth in the late 1970s.

According to Zahra, “We are hoping to have local youth participate [in the restoration] too.”

The next murals on Lemon Street that Zahra wants to work on are “The Lady of Guadalupe” and the “Mujeres Latinas” mural. He is working on getting the funding for those two murals. Residents can donate to help restore the murals at https://donorbox.org/lemon-street-mural.

Mrs. Roper Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct 28, 6 pm

Join us in downtown Fullerton on Saturday October 28 at 6 pm for our very first ever Life is a Parade Halloween event. Pull out your favorite Kaftan, put on that Mrs Roper wig, and join us. The first stop will be Back Alley Bar and Grill, followed by three others to be determined. So come on out and get your Roper on. We will be meeting in front of Mulberry Street Ristorante in the outdoor dining area at 114 W Wilshire Ave, Fullerton

Fullerton Police Station

• 237 W Commonwealth Ave Enter the Parking Lot on Amerige Ave

Emergency Preparedness with the Fullerton Fire Department

CERT on November 2, 3, 4, & 5

CERT is a 20-hour emergency preparedness class, which is certificated. After completion of the class, participants can then volunteer for the program at events and in the community.

To participate, contact: Kristi Batiste, Emergency Manager Fullerton Fire Department 312 E Commonwealth 714-681-0890 KBatiste@fullertonfire.org

