Rep. Young Kim Votes to Boost Wildfire Resources, Local Infrastructure and Water Projects

U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-40) voted in support of H.R. 4821, the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2024.

This bill passed the House and takes meaningful steps to rein in government spending while supporting key environmental priorities, including increasing funding for the U.S. Forest Service and Wildland Fire Management that will protect the people of California’s 40th District.

Rep. Kim also secured resources in H.R. 4821 for vital projects in California’s 40th District, including:

“I will always fight for my community and work to bring common sense to Congress. This appropriations bill helps get us back on the right track by reducing billions in government spending while also directly supporting key local projects that are vital to the public health and safety of my constituents and helping our first responders fight wildfires,” said Rep. Kim. “I’ll keep fighting to get these projects across the finish line.”

