The California Public Utilities Commission would like to hear from you

Virtual public hearings have been scheduled on November 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to hear your comments, concerns, and opinions regarding the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The BEAD Program is a new broadband grant program funded with federal money and administered by the CPUC. By providing comments, you can help inform the new rules. You can watch a live stream of the hearings or participate via telephone. You can also submit comments by mail or post them on the CPUC’s public comment portal.

This rulemaking considers rules for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, a new broadband grant program funded with federal money and administered by the CPUC. The rulemaking is assigned to a CPUC Administrative Law Judge and a Commissioner, who will consider proposals and evidence presented during formal processes and then issue a proposed decision. Any CPUC Commissioner may sponsor an alternate decision with a different outcome. The proposed decision and any alternate decisions will be discussed and voted upon by the CPUC Commissioners at a public CPUC Voting Meeting.

You’re invited to participate in a public forum, also called a Public Participation Hearing (PPH), about new rules for a federal broadband grant program. During the hearing, you can comment, raise concerns, and speak to a California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Administrative Law Judge.

Where and when will these Public Participation Hearings be held?

These hearings will be held remotely.

November 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

November 8, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Webcast: http://www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc/

Phone number: 1.800.857.1917 (To make a comment, press *1)

PASSCODES:

English Passcode: 1767567#

Spanish Passcode: 3799627#

Parties involved in the rulemaking include the Public Advocates Office. To find out more about the Public Advocates Office, you may contact them at: 1.415.703.1584, email PublicAdvocatesOffice@cpuc.ca.gov, or visit PublicAdvocates.cpuc.ca.gov.

Where can I get more information?

Please visit apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/R2302016 to submit a public comment about this rulemaking to the CPUC. You may also mail written comments to the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s address below. For more information on participating in the public hearing, submitting comments, requesting special assistance, or requesting a non-English or Spanish language interpreter, please contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office at least five days before the hearings.

CPUC Public Advisor’s Office

505 Van Ness Avenue San Francisco, CA 94102

Phone: 1.866.849.8390 (toll-free) or 1.415.703.2074

Email: Public.Advisor@cpuc.ca.gov

Please reference Rulemaking 23-02-016 in any communications you have with the CPUC regarding this matter.

To hear this in other languages

如需有關本文的粤语資訊，請致電：800.570.8868，然後按照提示繼續。

如需有關本文的國语資訊，請致電：800.303.8788，然後按照提示繼續。

Để biết thông tin về bài viết bằng tiếng Việt, xin gọi số 800.573.8828 và làm theo các hướng dẫn.

한글 보도자료 정보는 800.560.8878번으로 전화하여 녹음 안내를 따르십시오.

Para sa impormasyon tungkol sa artikulo sa Tagalog, mangyaring tumawag sa: 800.546.5006 at sundin ang mga dikta.

日本語版の文書をご希望の方は、800.523.1153に電話してプロンプトに従ってください。

Для получения информации о статье на русском языке звоните по телефону 866.538.6122 и следуйте указаниям.

Aby uzyskać informacje o artykule w języku polskim, należy zadzwonić pod numer: 866.538.5284 i postępować zgodnie z podpowiedziami.

Your language. Delivered. Plus 240 more. Call 800.288.2020.

