Commonwealth Elementary in Fullerton has been selected for this year’s Disney Musicals in Schools program

Arbolita Elementary (La Habra), Riverdale Elementary (Garden Grove), Santiago Elementary (Santa Ana), Agnes Ware Stanley Elementary (Garden Grove), Ethan B. Allen Elementary (Fountain Valley), Westmont Elementary (Westminster), Adelaide Price Elementary (Anaheim), Eisenhower Elementary (Garden Grove), Rea Elementary (Costa Mesa), Hill Elementary (Garden Grove), James Madison Elementary (Santa Ana), Sequuoia Academy Elementary (Westminster), Newhope Elementary (Garden Grove), Sycamore Elementary (Orange), Las Lomas Elementary (La Habra), Vessels Elementary (Cypress), Garfield Elementary (Santa Ana), Arthur F. Corey Elementary (Buena Park), Webber Elementary (Westminster), Adams Elementary (Santa Ana), Helen Estock Elementary (Tustin), Benjamin Franklin Elementary (Santa Ana), Martin Luther King Elementary (Santa Ana), Oak View Elementary (Huntington Beach), and Alexander J. Stoddard Elementary (Anaheim).

Our Disney Musicals in Schools 23-24 season began on Thursday, September 7th, with an orientation including an introductory hands-on theater-making experience with teaching artists, a reveal of the school’s selected shows, and a review of the excitement that is to come throughout their journey. They will then begin their residencies in October, concluding with the Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

This year’s selected schools include Commonwealth Elementary (Fullerton), Guin Foss Elementary (Tustin), Heroes Elementary (Santa Ana), Killybrooke Elementary (Costa Mesa), and Linda Vista Magnet (Mission Viejo).

For more information on Disney Musicals in Schools at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, visit https://www.scfta.org/disney-musicals-in-schools

