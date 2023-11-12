Veteran’s Day at Hillcrest Park Fullerton 2023

Speaker: Peter Seitz, LTC, California National Guard (Ret.)
Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen
It is a pleasure for me to be here on Veterans Day, and I want to thank you for the invitation. My name is Pete Seitz, and it is a pleasure to be here on this special day.
To give you a little background on me, I spent six years in the United States Marine Corps as a CH-46 helicopter pilot and another 22 years in the Army Guard, flying a variety of helicopters.
But before I begin my comments, do we have any veterans or prior military service members here? Please stand up so we can thank you. Also, how many wives of soldiers or veterans are here? Please stand also, as you deserve our thanks for supporting our veterans.
I would also like to point out a special person who is the wife of a veteran and the mother of an Army Captain who has supported me for 51 years, 11 months, and 11 days … my wife Carol.
Every year, we celebrate three events regarding our military.
- The first is Armed Forces Day, where we honor those currently wearing the uniform.
- The second is Veteran’s Day, honoring those who have worn the uniform.
- And the final, most solemn day is Memorial Day, where we honor those who have died wearing the uniform.
The one commonality among these three days is that all being honored represents someone who signed a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including his or her life. This is a simple fact that too many people in this country no longer understand. The price of wearing the uniform is high, and we should never forget it.
Today, we honor and celebrate Veteran’s Day. To give you a little history, Veteran’s Day was originally known as Armistice Day after WWI. World War I ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, which determined the date. After World War II and the Korean War and due to the urging of major veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veteran’s Day in 1954. That was the right thing to do as it brings attention to all our veterans.
Veterans are a key part of our society, but most people know little about those who are struggling. So, here is some information about veterans. The veteran population in California is around 1.3 million, and there are estimated to be 100,000 veterans in Orange County, the 4th largest in the state. Most of them are well-adjusted and leading productive lives, but still, too many are struggling to get their lives back to normal.
We have all heard the phrases homeless veterans, PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and TBI or Traumatic brain injury. These have become common references in discussions regarding veterans. For the veterans struggling with these, it is much more than a phrase … it is a life-altering affliction not only for the individual but for their families … mothers, fathers, wives, and children. Regarding homeless veterans, California leads the nation.
Though there is no hard, actual number, it is estimated that there are over 4,000 homeless veterans in the greater Los Angeles basin, and over 200 are in Orange County. It is difficult to get an accurate number as most live in the shadows and are unknown. These struggling veterans deserve our help and support for their service to our country. What we do know is that many are over the age of 55, and their number has gone up compared to a year ago.
Currently, several initiatives are working to resolve veteran homelessness, but this is not the only area where veterans need assistance. So, the question is, “What can we do to help these veterans?” And what kind of help and support do they need? Let me try and provide some insight into that_ question.
First, every veteran is different, and their specific needs reflect that difference, but here are several major areas:
- Veterans Legal Institute, which provides pro bono legal services to soldiers and veterans
- Orange County Veterans and Military Families Collaborative, which assists in the areas I mentioned above
- Veterans Legal Institute
- Heroes Linked
- Patriots and Paws
- 1st and Goal … to name a few.
