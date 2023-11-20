Law Enforcement Attempts to Identify Suspect in Arson

On 11/11/23, at approximately 0031 hours, LAFD was dispatched to a fire at Alameda Street and the Interstate 10 freeway in the City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles. The fire was determined to be incendiary (arson) on State of California property. An image of a person of interest needs identification to locate the person for questioning. The subject was wearing blue shorts, a black jacket, and a black backpack and was carrying a green scarf. The subject also had a knee brace on his right knee. The subject appeared to have visible burn injuries on his left leg. The subject then leaves the immediate area and cannot be located.

IF THE SUBJECT IS IDENTIFIED, PLEASE NOTIFY CONTACTS BELOW Contact the Arson and Bomb Unit at arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov Or contact the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408

Description: Male, Unknown Race, approximately 6’00”, 170- 190, 30-35 years, black hair, unknown eyes. Clothing: Black hoodie, Blue shorts, grey shoes, green scarf, knee brace on the right knee, and a dark-colored backpack Notes: Possible burn to left leg

