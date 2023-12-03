The Fullerton Museum Center hosted the winter market and tree & menorah lighting ceremony downtown Fullerton on Saturday, December 2. The center’s Winter Market included local vendors, performances, arts and crafts for kids, and photo opportunities with Santa Claus. The event ran from 2 to 6 p.m., with the tree lighting beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The night was filled with dance performances, singers, and carolers. Food vendors such as Brothas Cookies, Off the Boat Fish Grill, and Maria’s Original Kettle Corn were present to serve the people of Fullerton.

Vendors were also there to sell ceramics, woodwork, photography, jewelry, and clothes. (see vendors below) Clubs were also represented.

Museum board member and Fullerton council member Dr. Ahmad Zahra thanked the many people who made the event happen, including the city, museum staff, and participants. He then introduced Fullerton’s Mayor Fred Jung, and together they did the countdown as the approx. 12-foot tree and 4-foot menorah were lit up and glowed all evening.

The Fullerton Museum Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Join us on Saturday, December 9th, from 6 to 9 pm to celebrate the opening of two new exhibits, Leo Fender: Fullerton To The World & Strumming Through The Decades Opening Reception.

Nouveau Chamber Ballet | The Nutcracker will be presented at 2 pm on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, at Fullerton College Campus Theatre, 321 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton—tickets: $30 & $20 reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased online. Go to upcoming events at nouveauchamberballet.com.

Kids enjoyed the craft table provided by the Fullerton Museum Center.

Beth Kraus Independant Fashion Retailer | (714) 328-7166 | http://www.shopthelodgewithbeth.com

The Central Perch Handcrafted Home Accents | thecentralperch@gmail.com | http://www.thecentralperch.com

Indigo Waves | http://www.indigowavesshop.com | @indigowavesshop | (562) 706-7774 | info@indigowavesshop.com

