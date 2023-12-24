Arts

Art Walk Fullerton: December 1, 2023

By on ( Leave a comment )

Art Walk happens on the first Friday of every month. The venues, live music, and artists change each time. To participate or to find the newest information, contact Modelmania (the new hope of Fullerton’s Famous Artist collective, the Magoski Art Colony) at modelmaniafullerton.com, 1-714-992-6194, michael.magoski@gmail.com or go in person to 232 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.

Artist and Musician Steve Metzger

Artist Don Kinda

Artist Don Kinda

Artist Don Kinda

Artist and Musician Steve Metzger

Artist and Musician Steve Metzger

Walking to the next venue at Comicbook Hideout. 215 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton

 

 

Artist: Jacklinne Gallardo, Magical Universe

Comic book owner: Glyness Pruett

Walking to the next venue at Blanquel Popular Art. 109 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

Blanquel Art on Wood
714-447-4872

Lindsey with the Woody-Mickey Doll

 

 


Categories: Arts, Downtown, Local Events, Local News

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.