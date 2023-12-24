Art Walk Fullerton: December 1, 2023

Art Walk happens on the first Friday of every month. The venues, live music, and artists change each time. To participate or to find the newest information, contact Modelmania (the new hope of Fullerton’s Famous Artist collective, the Magoski Art Colony) at modelmaniafullerton.com, 1-714-992-6194, michael.magoski@gmail.com or go in person to 232 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.
Walking to the next venue at Comicbook Hideout. 215 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton
Walking to the next venue at Blanquel Popular Art. 109 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
Categories: Arts, Downtown, Local Events, Local News
Leave a Reply