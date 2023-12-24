Organics Recycling in California (SB 1383)

The California Senate Bill 1383 is a statewide effort to reduce short-lived climate pollutants (SLCP) emissions by reducing organic waste disposal to 50% by 2020 and 75% by 2025. Organic waste in landfills emits 20% of the state’s methane, a climate superpollutant 84 times* more potent than carbon dioxide. By placing organic waste into an organic recycling cart instead of a trash cart, California residents are helping divert organic waste from landfills and reducing these harmful emissions. Many California residents and businesses must recycle organic waste beginning January 1, 2022. Please refer to the jurisdiction where you live and work to determine when organic waste recycling begins in your community.

California residents and business owners’ participation is essential to meet these new requirements, and Republic Services can help you comply.

What Does It Mean? This law requires your waste hauler to collect your organic waste, including food waste, and dispose of it more sustainably instead of simply taking it to the landfill. Who Is Affected? Everyone. Residents, multi-family properties and complexes, businesses, schools, and public agencies must comply with the law and enroll in an organics recycling program. Contact your local Republic Services office for more information about the organics recycling program in your community, or visit RepublicServices.com/organics-sb-1383. New Expectations for Organics Recycling A new law in California requires all waste generators to recycle organics, including food waste, green waste, landscape and pruning waste, non-hazardous wood waste, and food-soiled paper products. Get Familiar with Organics Recycling Toss unfinished food scraps, skins, and peelings into your organics recycling cart. We will pick it up, take it to our composting facility, and turn it into compost that will return to the community. Place these items in the ORGANIC waste container: Meat (including bones)

Poultry

Shellfish and Seafood

Bread and Pasta

Rice

Dairy

All fruits and Vegetables (including pits and shells)

Food Scraps

Coffee Filters and Grounds

Small branches, leaves, grass

Greasy Pizza Boxes

Tea Bags

Untreated Wood

Yard Trimmings NEVER place these items in the organics container: Animal Waste

Construction Debris

Dirt

Garbage

Grease

Hazardous or Medical Waste

Oil

Recyclable Materials

Restroom Waste

Treated or Painted Wood

Liquids Pro Tips: 1) LAYER YARD TRIMMINGS AND FOOD-RELATED ITEMS TO REDUCE ORGANIC WASTE CONTAINER ODOR. 2) RESIDENTIAL/MULTI-FAMILY WITH ORGANICS CART: PLASTIC, BIODEGRADABLE, AND COMPOSTABLE BAGS ARE NOT PERMITTED IN THE ORGANICS CART AND ARE CONSIDERED CONTAMINATION. YOU MAY USE PAPER BAGS IF YOU WISH TO USE A DISPOSABLE BAG TO HOLD YOUR FOOD WASTE FOR COLLECTION. Place these items in the RECYCLING container: Aluminum and Metal Cans

Clean Aluminum Foil and Pans

Cardboard

Glass Bottles and Jars

Junk Mail

Milk and Juice Cartons

Magazines

Plastic Buckets

Plastic Containers

Small Scrap Metal (less than 10 lbs., no cords/ chains)

Newspaper

Paper Egg Cartons NEVER place these items in the RECYCLING container: Food- soiled paper

Food Waste

Light Bulbs

Concrete, Dirt, Asphalt

Garbage

Glassware

Hazardous or Medical Waste

Mirrors

Restroom Waste

Yard Trimmings

Glassware

Window Glass

Garden Hoses Pro Tips: EMPTY. CLEAN. DRY. KEEP ALL RECYCLABLES FREE OF FOOD AND LIQUID. DON’T BAG IT. NEVER PUT RECYCLABLES IN BAGS OR CONTAINERS. FLATTEN CARDBOARD AND BOXES. Place these items in the TRASH container: Bagged Animal Waste

Ceramics

Diapers and Feminine Products

Toys

Snack Bags

Styrofoam

Latex Gloves

Non- donatable clothing, bedding, textiles

Juice, Soap, or Milk containers

or bottles with foil/plastic liner NEVER place these items in the TRASH container: Food- soiled paper

Food Waste

Light Bulbs

Concrete, Dirt, Asphalt

Garbage

Glassware

Hazardous or Medical Waste

Mirrors

Restroom Waste

Yard Trimmings

Glassware

Window Glass

Garden Hoses Pro Tips: REMEMBER THAT THESE ITEMS GET TRANSPORTED TO A LANDFILL WHERE THEY TAKE SPACE AND OFTEN DON’T BREAK DOWN OR DECOMPOSE FOR YEARS. PLEASE DONATE USABLE ITEMS INSTEAD OF PLACING THEM IN YOUR TRASH BIN TO LESSEN THE ITEMS HEADING TO LOCAL LANDFILLS WHILE PROVIDING A USED GOOD FOR A NEIGHBOR. Recycling Machines/Collection Centers in the City of Fullerton Good Earth Recycling Center- 2041 W. Commonwealth Ave. (714) 519-2124

Fullerton Recycling Center- 1101 W. Commonwealth Ave. (714) 451-4231

Fullerton Recycling Center #2- 2920 Yorba Linda Blvd. (714) 242-4088

Sunset Recycling Center- 914 W. Orangethorpe Ave. (818) 464-8564 Household Hazardous Waste (pesticides, paints, cleaners, etc.): County of Orange Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center Orange County residents can dispose of hazardous waste for FREE at the four Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers listed below. Hours of Operation: 9 am – 3 pm, Tuesday through Saturday (closed on major holidays and during rainy weather) Telephone: 714-834-4000 Anaheim Collection Center — 1071 N. Blue Gum Street, 92806 Huntington Beach Collection Center — 17121 Nichols Lane, 92647, Gate 6 Irvine Collection Center — 6411 Oak Canyon, 92618 San Juan Capistrano Collection Center — 32250 Avenida La Pata, 92675 What can I bring to the collection centers? Loading... Download [12.74 MB] For your safety, please observe the following regulations in preparing for your visit: A maximum of 15 gallons or 125 pounds may be transported per vehicle per trip (Department of Transportation Requirement). It is illegal to exceed these limits.

Containers larger than five gallons will not be accepted.

Containers will NOT be returned, except for oil containers, upon request.

Materials should be in original containers (except motor oil, fuels, and antifreeze).

All containers must have lids, be sturdy, non-leaking, labeled, and protected from breakage.

Do not combine different types of waste.

Do not mix oil-based paint with latex paint.

Empty containers with lids removed can be discarded in the trash. SB 1383 Elements and Resources – You can find all sections of SB 1383 (Collection & Processing, Edible Food Recovery, Procurement, etc.) paired with varying resources using this link. 1071 N. Blue Gum Avenue, Anaheim

(714) 834-4000

Open Tuesday – Saturday, 9 am – 3 pm (closed Holidays and rainy days) The City of Fullerton’s waste hauler is Republic Services. Residents and business owners can ask Republic questions about setting up organic recycling options to meet SB 1383 requirements.

