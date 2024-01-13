OC Animal Care Announces Daily Adoption Options

In response to the information and data gathered from recent All Summer Long Pilot Program Initiatives, coupled with community interest and feedback, OC Animal Care is excited to announce an adjustment to its operational model. Beginning January 17, 2024, the shelter will be open daily for Adoption Visits from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for Viewing Hours from 2 to 5 p.m., providing the community with Daily Adoption Options to create a more flexible and accessible adoption experience while continuing opportunities for community members to connect with and provide loving homes for animals in need.

“We’re excited to promote a balance between smart, effective programming that has proven to increase the permanent placement of shelter pets, with that of community interest in viewing the animals at OC Animal Care,” said Donald P. Wagner, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Whether you prefer a scheduled Adoption Visit for a personalized experience or walking through kennels during Viewing Hours to see animals ready to go home with you that very same day, this adjustment to their operational model shows OC Animal Care’s commitment to serving the needs of people and pets right here in Orange County.”

Scheduled Adoption Visits will remain available for the convenience of potential adopters, while walk-in visitors are welcome to the next available time slot. Adoption visits include one-on-one meet and greets with the specific pet(s) you are interested in adopting. Visitors may spend time with multiple dogs, and each time slot includes up to 30 minutes of dedicated time with an Animal Care Team member. Adoption visits for cats, rabbits, or other animals include staff-assisted walk-throughs of available pets that are ready to go home the same day.

During Viewing Hours, the community is invited to visit the shelter to walk unescorted through the external side of dog kennels and large viewing cat rooms, which feature dogs and cats who are available for adoption with no major medical or behavioral concerns and ready to go home the same day.

OC Animal Care understands that finding the right pet goes beyond the surface. It’s about compatibility, shared energy, and a connection that lasts a lifetime. OC Animal Care has a variety of amazing animals, including dogs, ranging from energetic puppies to gentle seniors and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a running partner, a cuddle buddy, or a family-friendly companion, there’s a dog waiting for you. Animal Care staff can help match you with a pet that fits your lifestyle, like one of the many adoptable dogs featured below, making the adoption process a personalized and rewarding experience. No matter which Daily Adoption Option you choose, we look forward to welcoming you to OC Animal Care.

For more information on Daily Adoption Options and information gathered from recent All Summer Long Pilot Program Initiatives, please visit ocpetinfo.com/DailyAdoptionOptions.

