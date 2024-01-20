City of Fullerton Reaches Settlement with State of California over Housing Element Law

The City of Fullerton reached a settlement with the State of California to address and resolve compliance issues related to state housing laws, specifically related to completing a compliant Housing Element for Cycle 6. This settlement reflects the City’s commitment to fostering equitable and accessible housing opportunities for all residents.

The Housing Element is a state-mandated document that encourages new housing development and preservation of existing housing for residents of various income levels and needs. The Housing Element for Cycle 6 covers the period of 2021 through 2029. The City has been working in collaboration with various private residential developers to foster residential projects and has made surplus land available for affordable housing development. While there were delays in completing the Housing Element due in part to turnover in staff and consultants, coming into compliance has been a City priority since the City Manager, Community and Economic Development Director, and Planning Manager were hired in the Summer and Fall of 2022.

The City of Fullerton has been working diligently to come to an agreement with HCD, and through collaborative discussions and a commitment to finding common ground, both parties have reached a resolution that aligns with the shared goal of promoting fair housing practices and meeting the housing needs of the community.

Part of the challenge the City faced is that the state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) requires the City of Fullerton to provide 13,209 new units for Cycle 6, which is over a 600% increase over the requirement for the previous period, Cycle 5, of 1,841 units.

While the City has been working on coming into compliance it has simultaneously been actively working with the housing development community in approving projects that provide housing opportunities in Fullerton. The City currently has over 1,100 housing projects that are currently approved or under construction.

Mayor Nicholas Dunlap expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that led to this settlement, stating, “This resolution marks an important step forward for Fullerton. It demonstrates our dedication to ensuring that our community provides housing options that are inclusive, fair, and meet the diverse needs of our residents.”

“The City is committed to meeting the requirements of the State Housing Element,” said City Manager Eric Levitt, “and at the same time is attempting to balance that requirement with the City’s commitment to maintaining a high quality of life for current and future residents.”

Key elements of the settlement include:

Streamlined Approval Process: The City of Fullerton will implement measures to streamline the approval process for housing projects, ensuring that they align with state requirements while maintaining local considerations.

Comply with timing requirements: The City will comply with the timing requirements with respect to any claim that a project does not meet any written public health or safety standards, policies, or conditions.

Affordable Housing Commitments: The City will work towards increasing its commitment to affordable housing initiatives, including the development of affordable housing units and the expansion of housing options for low-income residents.

Community Engagement: The City will engage in a robust community engagement plan to involve residents in the decision-making process regarding housing developments. The staff has made the updated Housing Element document available for public review and will conduct public meetings commencing with a community meeting on January 25, 2024. This will ensure that the diverse voices of the community are heard and considered.

The City of Fullerton remains committed to building a vibrant and inclusive community, and this settlement represents a positive stride towards achieving that vision. Moving forward, the City will continue to engage with stakeholders, listen to community feedback, and work collaboratively to implement the terms of the settlement.

